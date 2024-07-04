Discos Raise Electricity Tariffs for Premium Customers in July

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Nigeria’s electricity Distribution Companies (Discos) yesterday announced the upward review of electricity tariffs for ‘Band A’ customers, taking effect from July 1.

Although the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had yet to give a breakdown of the reasons for the hike, statements posted online by several of the nation’s distribution companies, said tariffs had risen from N206.80/kWh to N209.5/kWh.

They also noted that the tariffs for Bands B, C, D, and E will remain unchanged, stressing that the revision of the 2024 MYTO for Band A customers led to an increase in tariffs.

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Plc (PHED) said: “Dear esteemed customers. Please be informed that there is an upward tariff review for our Band A feeders from N206.80/kWh to N209.5/kwh effective July 1, 2024.

“ The guaranteed availability of a minimum of 20 hours per day still stands. The tariff for Bands B, C, D, and E remains unchanged,” PHED added.

Also, the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (Kaduna Electric) said: “Dear esteemed customers, the management of Kaduna Electric informs the public of an upward review in the tariff of Band A feeders from N206.80/kWh to N209.5/kWh.

“The review is effective from July 1, 2024 and affects prepaid and post-paid customers. Kaduna Electric assures customers on its Band A feeders of the continued availability of 20-24 hours daily as stipulated in the service-based tariff regime”.

“Effective immediately, the tariff will be adjusted from N206.80/kWh to N209.50/kWh. This review has been duly approved by NERC as captured in the in April. Ibadan Disco also stated that the fresh tariff hike had been approved.

In April, NERC had ordered the immediate upward review of electricity tariffs, with the NERC Vice Chairman, Musiliu Oseni, saying only 15 per cent of the electricity consumers were impacted by the hike.

Discos were therefore allowed to raise electricity prices to N225 per kilowatt-hour from N68, about 230 per cent hike.

“Effective immediately, the tariff will be adjusted from N206.80/kWh to N209.50/kWh. This review has been duly approved by NERC as captured in the multi-year tariff supplementary order,” IBEDC said in a statement.

Usually, factors driving the increase include exchange rate fluctuations, inflation, generation capacity and cost of gas.

In May, the distribution companies had announced a tariff reduction for Band A customers from N206.80/kwh from N225/kwh.