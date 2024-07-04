AFN Backs Inaugural South West Athletics Conference

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has expressed its support for the inaugural South West Athletics Conference, set to commence today to July 5, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

In a statement, the AFN President, Tonobok Okowa, commended the region’s leadership for initiating this conference and encouraged other regions to follow suit. To facilitate the event’s smooth organization, the AFN has donated N1 million to the Organizing Committee.

Secretary of the Organizing Committee, Enefiok Udo-Obong, highlighted the conference’s objectives. “One key aim is to elevate athletics activities in the South West region. Recognizing the region’s historical success in producing national athletes, the conference aims to rejuvenate talent development,” he noted.

Over the past three years, the South West zone has been a hub for athletics competitions in Nigeria.

He said the conference seeks to create a programme that fosters enthusiasm for athletics and nurtures local talent.

Udo-Obong stressed that experts in sports and athletics will collaborate to devise strategies for harnessing the abundant potential in the region.

It is his belief that through this conference, a blueprint for athletic development will emerge to accelerate progress in the South West.

He therefore urged all stakeholders invited to participate in the brain-storming sessions during the two-day event, hosted by the Ogun State Athletics Association under Chief Gbenga Abijo’s leadership.