Presidential Amnesty, NDRBDA to Partner on Food Security

The Presidential Amnesty Programme(PAP) and the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority (NDRBDA) have agreed to partner on the food security project of the NDRBDA aimed at boosting massive agricultural activities to tackle food problem in the region.

The two federal agencies reached the understanding when the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the NDRBDA, Prince Ebitimi Amgbare, visited the PAP Administrator, Dr Dennis Otuaro, in his office in Abuja on Monday.

Speaking during the visit, Otuaro assured Amgbare of the PAP’s readiness to support the project titled,”Food Security is the Real Security”, saying that the Niger Delta was endowed with a fertile soil and an attractive farming climate for sustainable food production and entrepreneurship in the region.

He noted that the NDRBDA initiative would complement the PAP’s focus on closing the gap of human capital development and fostering the sustainable peace, stability and security of the region and indeed the country in general.

He said: “This food project is laudable, and it will complement our mandate to foster sustainable security, stability and peace of the Niger Delta while bridging the human capital development gap and empowerment in the region.

“As a programme, we have several vocational programmes, including agricultural interventions and entrepreneurship. And we have done a lot, from our records. We will collaborate with you as the pioneer interventionist agency for the development of the Niger Delta. We won’t work at cross-purposes.

“We are going to make the President and our people proud. This office will do its own part. What we are doing is to sustain the peace and security in the region. That is what Mr President wants. He wants us to work together as citizens from the Niger Delta to ensure that government’s assets are protected, and oil production marginally increased for the wellbeing of the country.”

Otuaro congratulated the NDRBDA chief executive on his appointment and commended President Bola Tinubu for finding the Bayelsa State-born politician worthy of the position.

The PAP boss also expressed confidence in the ability of Amgbare to carry out the objectives of the authority, stressing that he has a track record of commitment to service and a passion for achievement.

Earlier in his remarks, the MD/CEO of NDRBDA said that there was need to create wealth in the region and the society in general through effective inter-agency collaboration on agriculture and food production toward resolving food problem.

Amgbare said his leadership had established a structure at the agency to drive the food security project to achieve set goals, adding that a partnership with the PAP was imperative to push the initiative through for the benefit of the Niger Delta people.

While also congratulating Otuaro on his appointment, he said:, “We are promoting an agenda that we have titled, “Food Security is the Real Security”. And we have come today to seek collaboration. We have come to ask that you partner with us because to solve the problem of the region, is food security. We have the structure already in place.

“As a Basin Authority, we have the structure to solve this food problem in our territory and even in the land. We have come to seek your collaboration to say let us work together, let us partner under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu. We can do a lot if we come together to partner to ensure that there is food security in our region.”