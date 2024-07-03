Otu Hails Tinubu over Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road, Others

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

Cross River state Governor, Senator Bassey Otu , has expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for directing that work should commence on the Calabar axis of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

Otu also appreciated Tinubu for graciously approving the construction of Calabar- Ebonyi-Benue-Kogi-Nasarawa-Abuja Superhighway as major signature projects of his ‘Renewed Hope Administration.’

The governor, in his appreciation letter, dated 1st July, 2024, said: “Section 3A of this Project traverses 11 communities in Our dear State namely: Okpoko, Ikot Efiok-Ekpenyong, Ikoneto, Obot Eyo, Obot Akpang, Ekpri Adiabo, Ifako Okoyong, Ikot Eno, Aru Unayama, Njahasang, Okoyong Usang Abasi with a total length of 38KM and we are grateful that 92KM from the Calabar- Ebonyi-Benue-Kogi-Nasarawa-Abuja Superhighway falls within Cross River State.”

Otu inferred that the two super projects will greatly improve the connectivity and accessibility of the region, boosting economic activities and enhancing the quality of life for citizens and, above all, reform the economy for inclusive growth, enhance agriculture, transportation and governance for effective service delivery, which he maintained, are the tenets of the ‘Renewed Hope’ policies and programmes.

“Your commitment to infrastructure development is laudable, and we are grateful for the positive impact it is going to have on our communities. I am glad that despite the difficulties of all kinds on all fronts, Nigeria remains characterized by its great capacity for resilience.

“I most profoundly felicitate Your Excellency for your administration’s interventions in the critical sectors of the economy. Thank you for your dedication to nation-building.

Please accept, Your Excellency, my highest regards and that of the good people of Cross River State,” the governor said.

On Sunday, June 30, the Minister of Works was in Calabar for a stakeholders’ engagement, where he informed Cross Riverians and other stakeholders that work on the Calabar axis of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway will begin in August.