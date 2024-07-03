Ogun First Lady Pushes for Enhanced Educational Outcomes through Artificial Intelligence

Funmi Ogundare

As Bridge House College commemorated its 20th anniversary recently, the wife of the Ogun governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, has called for a comprehensive strategy to enhance educational outcomes in Nigeria.

Speaking at the anniversary celebration, where 116 students graduated in Lagos, she highlighted the theme ‘Artificial Intelligence and Education: Opportunities and Challenges’.

Abiodun stressed the importance of public-private partnerships to ensure that all children, regardless of location, have access to quality education in the era of artificial intelligence.

She pointed out that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) guide efforts to adopt a holistic approach, ensuring comprehensive interventions in education.

She underscored the necessity of equipping children to adapt to AI and integrating it with moral instruction to foster critical thinking, creativity, and emotional intelligence.

“Global tech industries have demonstrated that quality can be adapted and implemented successfully across diverse regions from America to China, India to Nigeria,” she stated. “In terms of policy, infrastructure and access to easy online, we have seen some progress. However, it is imperative that we address the long standing issues that have persisted for decades.”

Despite progress in policy, infrastructure, and online access, she noted the need to address longstanding educational challenges in Nigeria, where over 10 million children are out of school, and many in school receive subpar education compounded by issues like cultism and drug abuse.

She urged Bridge House College to continue prioritising moral instruction to steer students in the right direction.

Mr. Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings, also addressed the graduates, emphasising the importance of discipline, hard work, and having role models.

He advised students to be frugal, resilient, and persistent to achieve success.

Earlier in her remarks, Dr. Foluke Abdulrazaq, Executive Director of Bridge House College, highlighted the significance of AI in education. She commended the students for their dedication and perseverance and encouraged them to view challenges as opportunities for growth. She also urged the graduates to approach problems as chances to find solutions and achieve success, fulfilment, and prosperity.

“You should remain conscious of your surroundings, embrace and scale the challenges of life and see every problem as an opportunity to enrich your experience,” said Abdulrazaq.

She added, “Approach every problem not as a hindrance, but as a beckoning to find solutions and forge a pathway to success, fulfilment, health and wealth.”

The event concluded with awards for students who excelled in various subjects.