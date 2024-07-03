  • Wednesday, 3rd July, 2024

IN PRAISE OF SADIQ ANGO ABDULLAHI

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

In the 2023 general elections, the good people of Sabon-gari local government, voted Sadiq Ango Abdullahi to represent them in the green chamber of the national assembly. On 13th June this year, Sadiq marks his one year in office amidst pomp and pageantry. He is being celebrated by his constituents for living to their expectations. For the first time in the history of Sabon-gari federal constituency, the people have benefited or tasted the dividends of democracy courtesy of good representation. His ability to carry youths along have endeared him to them. They have seen him as a role model who redefined politics and brought massive developments that positively changed their lives. Let me highlight some of his achievements within the period of just one year. Award of scholarship to more than 680 students in higher institutions of learning. Reps Sadiq Ango Abdullahi believes that to educate youths is to develop society. No wonder,he committed millions of naira to sponsor these students across the nooks and crannies of the local government.

 Besides, Sadiq Ango Abdullahi is accessable to his constituents. Unlike other legislators who hardly visit their constituency and made Abuja as their permanent base,Sadiq Ango always visits his constituency and interact with the electorate to know their problems. His house has become a mecca of sorts, accommodating people from far and near who thronged with their hefty problems. Sadiq Ango Abdullahi has never faltered in looking at their problems with a view to addressing them. His better representation has further manifested on how he visits his constituency, articulate their aggregate needs and forward them for legislative action. He has empowered youths and vulnerable women with money and tools to become self-reliant. Youths with formal education are not left behind. Reps Sadiq Ango has been making frantic efforts to acquire lucrative jobs for them in various ministries and government agencies.

  As the saying goes “Yau tafi Jiya” literally translated as (Today is better than yesterday), has succinctly fit or captured the current leadership style of Hon Sadiq Ango Abdullahi and his achievements evenly spread across the constituency.

 Jameel Bello Dogarawa, Kaduna State

