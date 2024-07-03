House Urges Works Ministry to Revoke East West Road Contract

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Ministry of Works to immediately revoke the contract for the construction of flooded East-West Road to Rock Result Nigeria Limited and other contracts and re-award the same to a company with expertise and capacity.

The resolution of the House followed the adoption of a motion moved at the plenary on Tuesday by Hon. Oboku Oforjil.

Moving the motion, the lawmaker said the East-West Road is one of the important roads in the country which has significantly contributed to the country’s economic and social development.

Oforji added that the East West Road connects major regions facilitating trade, commerce, and cultural exchange, thus improved access to markets, industries, and social services.

He recalled that the Ministry of Works awarded the contract for the construction of the box culverts for the repairs of the flooded section of the East-West Road (Kaiama-Ahoada Section) to Rock Result Nigeria Limited.

He, however, lamented that the company has failed to execute the contract, causing traffic disruptions and loss of lives.

Oforjil further recalled that on 11 April, 2024, the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, on an inspection tour at East-West Road praised Rock Result Nigeria Limited, adding that till date nothing has been achieved.

He expressed worry that the East-West Road has been in a dilapidated state for years, particularly at Iheke in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State, Aven in Patani and Umeh in Isoko South Local Government Areas of Delta State, connecting Bayelsa State to Rivers and Delta States and other parts of the country.

Oforjil expressed concern that the federal government was prioritising the coastal road over the crucial East West Road, which is vital for the country’s economic survival.

The House urged, “the Federal Ministry of Works to immediately revoke the contract for the construction of flooded East-West Road to Rock Result Nigeria Limited and other contracts and re-award the same to a company with expertise and capacity.”