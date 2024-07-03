FCT Traffic Service Arraigns 70 Rickety Vehicle Drivers, 120 Tricycle Operators Before Mobile Court

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Service (DRTS) has arraigned about 70 drivers of defective vehicles and 120 tricycle operators before the mobile court.

The Director, FCT DRTS, Dr. Abdul-Lateef Bello, stated this while taking journalists round the impounded rickety vehicles and tricycles, in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the exercise was a continuation of routine enforcement by the Directorate to rid the Federal City Centre of defective vehicles and to get violators punished.

“As you can see today, we have the mobile courts already in session to actually try some of these vehicles that have committed a number of traffic violations within the time frame under reference. We have well over 70 rickety vehicles that are going to face the mobile court. And then over 120 tricycles too that have committed violation against their approved routes,” Bello said.

He vowed that the Directorate would continue with the exercise until it ensured that every motor vehicle abided by its rules and regulations.

Bello said that the operators of the rickety vehicles and tricycles found guilty by the mobile court would be appropriately fined if found guilty with the cost used as a deterrence, adding as long as they continue to breach the law they will be arrested and their vehicles impounded and made to face the mobile court.

“But there will be a time, when if you are a serial offender, we have to look at other stiffer punishment aside from fine,” he added.

He said that most of the vehicles impounded from January to June for various traffic offences did not get back on the road because of the nature of the rot.

He added that those that were fairly good paid fine as prescribed by the mobile court.

Also, Mrs Deborah Osho, Head of Operations, said that the some of the impounded vehicles beside being rickety, do not have windscreen, and trafficator, while others to not have window screen among other things.