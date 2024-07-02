  • Monday, 1st July, 2024

Solewant Begins New Phase of Investments, Expansions, Wins Award

Ejiofor Alike 

A leading indigenous oil and gas contractor, Solewant Group, has entered a new phase of aggressive investments and expansions, its Group Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Solomon Ewanehi, has said.

The company has also won the African Offshore Magazine Oil & Gas Contractor of the Year Award, representing an independent seal of excellence that recognises businesses for delivering exceptional experiences.

The Offshore Energy Contractor of the Year Award is granted only to businesses that meet high standards in quality leadership skills, contract implementation, project execution, and contributions to Africa.

The award was conferred on Solewant Group in Accra, Ghana, last Thursday at the Offshore Magazine’s 3rd Anniversary Summit & Award Ceremony titled “Public Sector Financing: The Oil Revenue Challenges, Solutions and Prospects.”

Solewant Nigeria Limited and its subsidiaries – Solewant Nigeria Limited, Solewant Specialty Protective Coatings & Paints Limited, and Field Joint Coating Limited – have scored many firsts in the provision of pipe, metal, and field joints coating services. 

Supporting the oil and gas, water, chemical processing, mining, refining, electricity, transportation, and marine industries,  Solewant Group has refined its business model to protect all metal and concrete services through its range of services in West Africa.

