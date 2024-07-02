  • Tuesday, 2nd July, 2024

Rotary Club of Omole-Golden Gets  Jide Ogunleye  President

Rotarian Jide Ogunleye has officially assumed office as the 21st  President of  the Rotary Club of Omole-Golden as Rotarian Jide Ogunleye officially assumed the role of the 21st President of the club. The official handover ceremony was attended by members, guests, and distinguished Rotarians, both in person and virtually.

Ogunleye  began his tenure yesterday, succeeding Rotarian Veronica Susan Isijola. The club will celebrate the handover at a fundraising investiture event on July 14, 2024 in Oregun, Lagos.

According to a statement, the event will feature Chief Dele Momodu as the Father of the Day, Olubayo Adekanbi as the keynote speaker, and Mr. Olufunsho Lawal as the Chairman of the Day.

In his acceptance speech, Rotarian Ogunleye shared his vision for the club’s future, stating: “I will focus on bringing us closer together and building on the legacy of the past president. Together, we will take our club to greater heights.”

A highlight of the ceremony was the decoration of Rotarian  Ogunleye as a Major Donor, recognising his generous contribution of $10,000 to the Rotary Foundation. This significant achievement underscores his commitment to Rotary’s mission of service above self.

The ceremony also saw the presence of Mrs. Mayokun Ogunleye, a Paul Harris Fellow and the spouse of Rotarian Jide Ogunleye, adding a personal touch to the event. Past Presidents of the Rotary Club of Omole-Golden, members of the club, Rotarians from other clubs, and esteemed guests gathered to witness the historic handover.

In a show of solidarity and support, other incoming presidents, who will serve alongside Rotarian Ogunleye as part of the “Irresistible Magic Presidents” for the 2024/2025 Rotary year, were also present.”

The Rotary Club of Omole-Golden looks forward to a year of impactful service and strengthened community bonds under the leadership of President Ogunleye.

