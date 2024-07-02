Late Ibrahim Larmorde Immortalised in Edo

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has lauded the Executive Director of Inter-Atlas Synergy, Peter Omo Dunia for Immortalising the late Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Lamorde, with the donation of a multi-purpose auditorium to Ogbona Secondary School in Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State.

Similarly, the Minister of Niger Delta Development, Abubakar Momoh and Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari were full of praises of Peter Dunia for appreciating the contributions of the late EFCC Boss for his contribution to the development of the country.

The duo gave the commendations during the inauguration of a multi-purpose auditorium at Ogbona Secondary School, Ogbona, built and donated by Inter-Atlas Synergy to immortalise it’s deceased Chairman, Ibrahim Lamorde.

Former President Jonathan, who was represented by the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Godwins Omobayo, commended the efforts of Inter-Atlas Synergy, particularly its Executive Director, Peter Dunia, for bringing education closer to the people of Ogbona community and urged others well meaning indigenes of Ogbona as well as corporate organisations to emulate the good gesture.

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, who was also represented by his Deputy, Godwins Omobayo, who also spoke on behalf of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, expressed appreciation to the company for making the project a reality at a time when the educational sector needs investment.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, stressed the need for more private-sector-driven initiatives in accelerating the development of the Niger Delta region.

He stated that it had become evident that the government alone cannot meet up with infrastructural development across the country hence the need for private sector participation.

Kyari, who was represented by the Manager Security Services, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Mohammed Adam, called on all stakeholders, especially major players in the oil and gas sector, to develop deliberate short, medium, and long-term developmental policies aimed at taking up projects that would enhance the immediate and future well-being of people within their operational environments.

He applauded the management of Inter-Atlas Synergy Limited, led by the company’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Femi Meshe, for taking the bold step to embark on the project and enhance educational standards.

On his part, the Minister of Niger Delta Development, Abubakar Momoh, noted that the government was doing a lot to ensure that host communities across the country benefit by ensuring that strategic projects trickle down to them.

The Minister, who was represented by his Special Assistant on Project Monitoring, Dr Okodugha Dauda Aluyah, explained that there was a need for all hands to be on deck if we are truly committed and sincere in our collective quest to develop the region.

While describing the school auditorium and outdoor sports centre being inaugurated as a key project for the educational growth of the school, the Minister praised Dunia, whom he described as a man with much passion and commitment to improving the well-being of the people.

The South-south Zonal Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih, thanked the company for the kind gesture and recalled that this was not the first time its Executive Director, Peter Dunia, had embarked on strategic developmental projects aimed at uplifting the standards of living of the people in his community.

He recalled how Dunia single-handedly tarred a long-distance road in the community almost two decades ago and embarked on other philanthropic activities, including giving scholarships to indigenes and dredging boreholes in some communities, describing him as a selfless individual who derived pleasure in putting smiles on the faces of people around him wherever he goes.

Executive Director, Inter-Atlas Synergy Limited and a member of the Ogbona Secondary School Management Board Peter Omo Dunia, popularly known as Peter Black, disclosed that he was sad when he received the news of DIG Ibrahim Lamorde, considering how close they were as business associates.

He, however, said that having completed and named the ultra-modern school auditorium after him, he felt fulfilled.

The son of the deceased, Dr Suleiman Lamorde, who spoke on behalf of the family, thanked the management of Inter-Atlas Synergy Limited for honouring their late father by naming the school auditorium after him, noting that they appreciated that a legacy in memory of their late father was first seen in Edo State.