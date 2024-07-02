  • Tuesday, 2nd July, 2024

Kwara Rebuilds Patigi Regatta Motel Amid Renewed Tourism Drive

Kwara State Government has commenced the reconstruction of the long abandoned Patigi Regatta Motel in Patigi town, opening a new frontier in the state’s aggressive tourism drive.

The reconstruction work will span eight months and will include shopping areas and expansive parking space, according to the Commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology (BIT), Damilola Yusuf.

The motel features standard rooms, VIP suites, conference hall, restaurants and courtyards, among others.

“We have already handed over the site to the  contractor,” she added.

The Patigi Regatta Motel is located along Kpada Road (Federal Road) and 1500m from Kusogi Park in Patigi town of Kwara State.

The government embarks on the total overhaul and remodelling of the existing structures to expand the tourism potentials of the state, generate jobs, and improve the current revenue generation drive of the state.

The commissioner said the facility would come handy once the Annual Patigi Regatta and fishing festival is revived for recreational purposes in that axis of the state.

