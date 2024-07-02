  • Tuesday, 2nd July, 2024

Dabiri-Erewa Congratulates Imafidon on Appointment as Youngest Chancellor in UK

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has congratulated Dr. Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on her new appointment as the Chancellor of Glasgow Caledonian University, United Kingdom.

In a congratulatory message, Dabiri-Erewa described the appointment of Imafidon as a chancellor as well deserved going by her antecedents and her quest for success.

The NIDCOM boss said Nigeria is proud of the genius achievements of Anne-Marie, breaking records and setting unimaginable standards at her young age always that has earned her the prestigious assignment to continue to serve humanity.

Dabiru-Erewa, while praying for Imafidon’s success and impactful tenure, acknowledged the receipt of her invitation to attend the prestigious chancellor’s installation slated for July 2, as a special guest of Dr. Anne-Marie Imafidon, saying it is a great honour to her.

She urged her not to rest on her oars by being a trail blazer, and should continue to motivate others to be the best in all their endeavours.

Imafidon, apart from being the youngest leader of a non-private university and youngest scientist to become chancellor of a multidisciplinary university, has now become the youngest chancellor of a major university.

This feat, she has attained began with her siblings when they joined the ExcellenceInEducation.org.uk mentorship programme. A programme that nurtures inner-city kids.

While there, she achieved global recognition as the youngest person to attain A-Level in computing and Mathematics followed by a scholarship at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, USA, at a young age of 13.

Anne- Marie in a statement said: “To be welcomed to an institution that stands for the common good is one of the greatest honour of my life.”

