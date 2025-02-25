2025 Nobel Peace Prize Nomination: Dabiri-Erewa Congratulates Zuriel Oduwole

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has congratulated 22-year-old Zuriel Oduwole on her nomination by three institutions for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

In a congratulatory message, an elated Abike Dabiri-Erewa said the nomination was not a surprise to her due to the tireless work of Zuriel advocating for girls’ education over the last 12 years across Africa and the Caribbean, and for her peace mediating work between nations in South America and the Middle East.

She expressed optimism that Zuriel will win the topmost prize going by her determination, zeal and enthusiasm for success.

Dabiri-Erewa, while wishing her the very best luck in her endeavours, implored youths to emulate the impactful spirit of Zuriel and shun any acts capable of denigrating the image of Nigeria.

The nominations were made on behalf of USC by a Professor of Clinical Education Engineering, the University of Missouri by an Emeritus Professor of Social Science, and by a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It is the culmination of a dedication to making a measurable difference in the world, that has seen her receive among others, a Forbes Leadership Award, the CARE Global Impact Award, and the UN Secretary General Ban Ki- Moon Award.

In the course of her 12-year journey, Ms. Oduwole had met one-on-one with 36 Presidents and Prime Ministers, to learn about and then crafting simpler solutions to the planet’s burgeoning socio-economic challenges.

Oduwole’s grandfather, Dr. Michael Oduwole, left Nigeria in 1954 to Scotland to become a medical doctor, where Zuriels father Ademola Oduwole was born.

He then emigrated to Los Angeles – CA in 1991, where Zuriel was born in 2002.

Dabiri-Erewa, in the statement, said Zuriel’s recognition and nomination for arguably the most prestigious award known to man, is another evidence of that resilient and hardworking Nigerian spirit, warmly coded in Nigerians’ DNA, and simply waiting for the slightest opportunity to, not just express the innate abilities, but to lead and dominate where ever Nigerians find themselves across the globe.