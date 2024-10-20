Return Home, FG Tells Nigerians in Diaspora

The federal government has appealed to Nigerians in the diaspora to return home to contribute their quota to build a better and prosperous Nigeria.

The Chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made the charge yesterday in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital while delivering the 12th Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti ABUAD Convocation lecture entitled: Diaspora Engagements For National Development

Dabiri-Erewa said Nigerians abroad should bring back their experiences and help proffer solutions to socio-economic challenges hampering Nigeria’s growth and development.



The NIDCOM chairman, who stressed the importance of diaspora engagement for national growth and development, urged the Diaspora Nigerians to embrace the abundant opportunities available in the country.



She noted that Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora must join hands and coalesce efforts to develop Nigeria, as no foreigners will leave their country and help develop others.



Dabiri-Erewa added that the global exposure and professional expertise of diaspora Nigerians who have excelled in various developmental sectors can be leveraged as catalysts for national growth and development.



This, she said, the NIDCOM was working to achieve through the implementation of a supporting framework for facilitating diaspora engagement in national growth and development.



Speaking, ABUAD Founder, Afe Babalola commended Dabiri-Erewa for delivering what he called a well-researched and detailed lecture towards achieving sustainable development for the country with support from Nigerians in the diaspora.



Babalola explained that the country was blessed with both human and natural resources, urging the people, especially the youths to shun the idea of leaving the country to greener pastures abroad.



He maintained that the university in the last fifteen years of its creation has impacted the nation’s education and health sectors, which has made local and international organisations rate ABUAD as the best in the country and the world.

“Let me say that Africans are born to lead the world and I don’t know what is happening to us here. We have built a university that has been rated first in the world and a hospital that is the best in Africa in less than 15 years. My students are the best and next to make this country great,” he said.