Enahoro, Adunni, Omowunmi Charge Women to Shape Society

Sunday Okobi

Women and girls have been urged to emulate the late Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti to maximise their inner strength to advance causes that positively impact society.

This charge was the focal point at the first edition of the GIG Mobility Women Empowerment series held in Lagos tagged: ‘The Strength of a Woman in Shaping Society.

The series hosted women and girls from various schools to join lead actors Adunni Ade and Owowunmi Dada, to draw lessons from the movie, ‘Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti’.

Speaking after the film show, Adunni Ade said Funmilayo demonstrated the phrase’s true meaning that there are no limitations to what women can achieve.

She said: “A woman is full of substance. Within her is the power to create, nurture, and transform. She’s filled with good instinct and creativity. The resolute courage propels her to fight for what’s right even when the odds are stacked against her and that was what she showed.”

Adunni urged women to be daring in identifying ways to shape society for the greater good as Funmilayo did.

Also, Omowunmi Dada advised women and girls to follow their dreams with courage, love, and a daring spirit to make an impact irrespective of glaring odds.

“As a woman, you need to work on your craft. Be the best version of yourself, be disciplined, seek to add value at all times, and the world will come looking for you,” Omowunmi said.

Speaking after the film, Chief Executive Officer, GIG Mobility, Enahoro Okhae, said the women empowerment series was part of the company’s objectives to give back to society, particularly women and girls.

Okhanae noted that women are the foundation of any good society as they have an inbuilt ability to care, nurture, and grow people and ideals that shape society.

“Our message to every girl child out there is that be beautiful but carry fire and hunger to make a lasting change in the society with you,” Okhae said.