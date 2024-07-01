  • Monday, 1st July, 2024

Enahoro, Adunni, Omowunmi Charge Women to Shape Society

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Sunday Okobi

Women and girls have been urged to emulate the late Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti to maximise their inner strength to advance causes that positively impact society.

This charge was the focal point at the first edition of the GIG Mobility Women Empowerment series held in Lagos tagged: ‘The Strength of a Woman in Shaping Society.

The series hosted women and girls from various schools to join lead actors Adunni Ade and Owowunmi Dada, to draw lessons from the movie, ‘Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti’.

Speaking after the film show, Adunni Ade said Funmilayo demonstrated the phrase’s true meaning that there are no limitations to what women can achieve.

She said: “A woman is full of substance. Within her is the power to create, nurture, and transform. She’s filled with good instinct and creativity. The resolute courage propels her to fight for what’s right even when the odds are stacked against her and that was what she showed.”

Adunni urged women to be daring in identifying ways to shape society for the greater good as Funmilayo did.

Also, Omowunmi Dada advised women and girls to follow their dreams with courage, love, and a daring spirit to make an impact irrespective of glaring odds.

“As a woman, you need to work on your craft. Be the best version of yourself, be disciplined, seek to add value at all times, and the world will come looking for you,” Omowunmi said.

Speaking after the film, Chief Executive Officer, GIG Mobility, Enahoro Okhae, said the women empowerment series was part of the company’s objectives to give back to society, particularly women and girls.

Okhanae noted that women are the foundation of any good society as they have an inbuilt ability to care, nurture, and grow people and ideals that shape society.

“Our message to every girl child out there is that be beautiful but carry fire and hunger to make a lasting change in the society with you,” Okhae said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.