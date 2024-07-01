Edo Guber: Lady Drivers Provide Free Bus Ride  to Support Asue, Ogie

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

In a clear demonstration of its support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, and his running mate, Osarodion Ogie, in the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, the Association of Lady Drivers has volunteered to offer free bus ride to residents of Benin-city.

According to the association, the bid is meant to alleviate the hardship faced by commuters in the city and its environ occasioned by the hike in fuel prices.

Speaking on behalf of the association at the weekend, Mrs. Teresa Itohan Uwadiae, said the gesture is a clear demonstration of the body to support the PDP team made up Ighodalo and Ogie.

Uwadiae, who conveyed passengers free of charge along major routes in the Benin metropolis, said other members of the association are doing same, adding that the duo of Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie have the capacity, ability and competence to lead the good people of Edo State.

She said the association, which also belonged to the Asue/Ogie Youth Vanguard, would continue to use their time, energy and resources to galvanize and mobilise support for the two, adding that over the years, the PDP deputy governorship candidate, Ogie, has used his resources to ameliorate the hardship faced by many families especially during festive periods.

“Osarodion Ogie does not need to know you before he attends to you. You don’t need to be recommended by any political leader before he identifies your potential. He is a man whose political history is worthy of emulation. I want to appeal to all of you to tell others that this men, Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie, are the ones that can move Edo State forward,” Mrs. Uwadiae said.

Continuing, she said others and I decide to provide free bus ride to our Edo brothers and sisters to demonstrate that better days are ahead under the Asue /Ogie governorship ticket. The APC as we all know has renewed poverty in the land. Even their supporters are gnashing teeth and crying in silence pretending all is well.”

Commending the gesture, one of the beneficiaries of the free bus ride, Mrs. Sandra Obanor, thanked the Association of Lady Drivers for this initiative to support the aspirations of Asue and Ogie.

Another commuter, Odion Samuel, who got the free ride to Upper Sakponba, a densely populated suburb, also commended the initiative of the lady drivers for the show of love and empathy, just as she promised to vote the PDP candidate in the September 21 governorship election.

Meanwhile, the Coordinator-General of Asue Ogie Youth Vanguard, Mr. Solomon Okoduwa, and the Deputy Coordinator, Mr. Tony Jimon, thanked the lady drivers for coming out to support this movement.

They said this is the time for Edo to experience good governance with Ogie and Asue, noting that plans are ongoing to duplicate this gesture in other parts of the state.