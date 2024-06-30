To Enhance Energy Efficiency, SON, ECN, Others Plan Review of Standard Performance for Air Conditioners

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s energy sector have begun the process of reviewing the country’s Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS) for air conditioners to enhance energy efficiency in Nigeria.



This initiative is spearheaded by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), in collaboration with the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), with support from the Clean Cooling Collaborative.

During a one-day (TC) review meeting held in Abuja, the Director-General of SON, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke emphasised the importance of updating MEPS to reflect current technological advancements.



According to him, this effort is aimed at positioning Nigeria competitively on the global stage.

“This revision is not just about meeting today’s needs but anticipating and preparing for the future to enable Nigeria to participate in continental and global trade—the AfCFTA and WTO. By setting appropriate standards for energy efficiency, we are not only contributing to global efforts to combat climate change but also enhancing Nigeria’s reputation as a leader in sustainable energy solutions, potentially attracting more international investments and partnerships,” he said.

Represented by the Deputy Director of Standards Development, Mr. Olalekan Omoniyi, Okeke urged stakeholders to significantly contribute to Nigeria’s energy efficiency landscape, setting a standard for other African countries to follow.



“I am confident that this esteemed gathering of experts, stakeholders, and policymakers, each of whom brings unique perspectives and insights, will produce a robust and forward-thinking MEPS for air conditioners. Your expertise, insights, and collaboration are not just crucial but integral to achieving a standard that sets a benchmark for excellence and sustainability. Your active participation in this process will make our MEPS truly representative of our collective efforts and aspirations,” he added.

In his welcome remarks, ECN Director-General, Dr. Abdullahi Mustapha, explained that the focus of the gathering was to review the MEPS for air conditioners in Nigeria, which he described as a crucial component of the project.

Others, he said, include, “Scaling up energy-efficient and climate-friendly cooling in Nigeria’s nationally determined contribution revision.”

He highlighted that this collective effort will significantly contribute to Nigeria’s climate goals and sustainable energy access.

“The inception of this review process was marked by a successful stakeholders’ workshop on May 15, 2024, held here in the commission. The discussions and recommendations from that workshop underscored the urgent need to revise and elevate the current MEPS for air conditioners in Nigeria. Today, we continue this journey, further solidifying our commitment to energy efficiency and environmental stewardship,” Mustapha added.

He emphasised the pivotal role of SON in coordinating this review, supported by the technical expertise of the Nigerian National Committee of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), ensuring that the standards are robust, comprehensive, and aligned with international best practices.

“The task before you today, the technical committee, is critical and impactful. Your review and recommendations will shape the future of air conditioning standards in Nigeria, driving advancements in energy efficiency, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and fostering sustainable economic growth,” Mustapha added”.