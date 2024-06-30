Presidency, Obi Bicker over Budgets Implementation

*FG not running four budgets, presidency clarifies

*Nigeria among world’s most insecure nations, Obi insists

*Says no plans to join mega party to oust APC

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Presidency and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday disagreed over the alleged implementation of four national budgets concurrently by the federal government.



While Obi has picked holes in what he described as the implementation of four national budgets concurrently, describing it as a recipe for chaos and frivolity, the Presidency denied that the federal government was implementing four budgets and accused the LP presidential candidate of relying on false claims by BudgIT to spread misinformation.

The Country Director of BudgIT, Gabriel Okeowo, had raised the alarm in a statement issued on Friday that the Nigerian government was planning to concurrently implement four national budgets.



Writing on his X handle yesterday, Obi said running for budgets was a flagrant disregard for fiscal responsibility, transparency and accountability.

According to the former Anambra State governor, “All available evidence has confirmed that the Nigerian government is implementing four national budgets concurrently. This is in blatant disregard for fiscal responsibility, transparency, and accountability.

“It is also a recipe for chaos, confusion, and catastrophe.

“This intentional action will lead to frivolous items in the approved budgets competing with essential projects for limited resources, further exacerbating the suffering of the Nigerian people.



“It indicates that the leaders are out of touch with reality and lack the competence to manage our nation’s finances effectively.

“Unfortunately, this deliberate act of fiscal recklessness is being undertaken by elected representatives of the people, thereby betraying one of the cardinal pillars of democracy. Leaders are elected to responsibly manage public resources in an organised way.

“I respectfully appeal and in fact, demand that this situation be reversed immediately in preference for a more responsible and transparent approach to budgeting.



“We must prioritise the needs of the Nigerian people, not the selfish interests of a few,” Obi explained.

But in a swift reaction, the federal government debunked the claims that it was running four budgets in a fiscal year.

This was stated yesterday in a post on X by Senior Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Mr. Temitope Ajayi.

Ajayi wrote: “Yesterday, @BudgITng raised a false alarm based on rumours that FG is planning a 2024 supplementary budget. It is important to state that the FG is not planning to run four budgets within a fiscal year as alleged.

“The National Assembly only approved that implementation of the capital components of the 2023 budget and 2023 supplementary should be extended to December 2024 to achieve its objectives.



“Our country can’t achieve sustainable development when Federal, State and Local governments focus on only consumptive expenditures which is essentially what recurrent expenditures represent.

“It is the capital expenditures that drive economic growth, strengthen private-sector output and create employment opportunities for citizens.

“As a reputable civic organisation, BudgITng cannot afford to be flippant and be unduly sensational. Expectedly, @PeterObi has jumped on the false claims to push his new round of misinformation.”

Nigeria Among World’s Most Insecure Nations, Obi Insists

Meanwhile, Obi has lamented the level of insecurity in Nigeria, saying that killings and abductions taking place nationwide had placed the country among the most insecure nations in the world.



Obi has also clarified that he had no plans to join other politicians to form a mega party to sack the All Progressives Congress (APC) from power.

The former LP presidential candidate, who spoke to journalists yesterday in Onitsha, Anambra State, also called on leaders to double their efforts, adding that if nothing was done, the country may slide into a failed nation.



The former Anambra State governor also called for the release of the detained leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and other freedom fighters and #EndSARS protesters, while efforts should be made to engage in dialogue.

Obi said: “It is worrisome what is happening in Nigeria with the news of killings, abductions and others have made Nigeria one of the most insecure places on the surface of the earth. It is leading to a failed nation.



“I thank the government for their efforts so far, but there is a need to do more, and all leaders must come together to join hands and fight this. In the South-east, there is a need for the governors of the South-east to come together to be able to tackle it.

“Even with an economic agenda, I want to see the South-east governors work more closely. We want to see them come together and also bring together other groups in the zone,” Obi said.



Speaking on the continued detention of Kanu, Obi said he did not see any reason for his continued detention.

“Rule of law is an intricate asset that we must cherish and live with. I use this opportunity to plead with the government to ensure that all those who are in similar conditions are released and discussed with. We are in a democracy and we should not be doing things that are arbitrary and not within the law,” Obi added,

Speaking on the protests in Kenya and whether he would support similar protests in Nigeria, the former governor said: “I’m against rioting or destruction of the government’s assets and property because there are still scarce resources that we are going to use to repair them, but I’m not against peaceful protests.

“Peaceful protest is allowed, but it must be for a reason and not the personal interest of some people to satisfy a particular interest. It must be properly articulated and properly directed.”



“We are a democratic country and people have the right under the constitution to express themselves freely. They also have the right to peacefully protest and we must listen to them. We must listen to those who say they are not happy; that is why it is a democratic nation. We should stop acting dictatorial and behave as if this is not a democratic country.



“I know we are in a state of capture, but then, we should act in a manner that shows some decency,” he added.

On whether there are plans for him to join other politicians to form a mega party against the APC, Obi said he had no such plans.

“I will rather say that I’m more particular about how the poor Nigerian can feed. I would rather talk about things that are affecting Nigerians today. We, politicians, are preoccupied by-elections, and that is not what I’m after. I’m talking about how to reduce the price of food.

“Our people are dying of hunger; how do we make life more conducive for the poor Nigerian; how do we make our people earn more money; how do we pull people out of poverty? That should be our concern, and not forming a mega party.”