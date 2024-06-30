NUT Urges FG to Reverse Decision to Stop TRCN Funding

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Nigeria Union of Teachers has called on the federal government to reverse its decision to stop funding the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

The National President of NUT, Audu Amba, spoke at the Public Presentation of the Professional Standards for School Leadership in Abuja.

Amba said that the decision to stop funding the council was damaging, noting that the council was critical to the development of the teaching profession in the country.

“TRCN is the regulatory body that professionalises everybody that teaches in primary, secondary, and universities.

“We woke up overnight that the federal government decided to say they have stopped funding the TRCN.

“I have never seen everywhere in the world that a regulatory body that is supposed to regulate the teaching profession is not funded, do we mean business when doing this?

He added that the country places much attention on another aspect while giving lip service to the teaching profession, the real implementer of another sector.

“Are we saying that teachers are inconsequential? We will not allow it to go as leaders of teachers.

“We will agitate and make sure the government funds TRCN because we have gone a long way as the leading country in Africa, so we can’t be seen retracting back,” he said.

On his part, the Registrar/Chief Executive of TRCN, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye said the review of the Professional Standards for School Leadership was undertaken to reflect the evolving instructional roles of school leaders.

Ajiboye said it was also to provide a comprehensive guiding framework that addresses the contemporary challenges and opportunities within the education system.

According to him, while the existing professional standards emphasise the administrative responsibilities of school leaders, there was a recognised need to establish comprehensive standards that address their crucial role in instructional leadership.

“This charged them with the responsibility to provide professional learning for teachers and are considered as the most effective type of leadership practice for improving student learning outcomes.

“The document is setting the stage for a transformative impact on the educational landscape of Nigeria.

“The standards outlined herein are intended to promote a culture of continuous improvement, professional growth, and accountability among school leaders,” he said.