Rite Foods Reiterates Support for Culture, Tourism

Omolabake Fasogbon

Indigenous food and beverage company, Rite Foods Limited has demonstrated support fo local culture at the just concluded Ojude Oba festival in Ogun state.

The Ojude Oba festival is a celebration peculiar to Ijebu indigenes of Ogun state and notorious for colourful display of cultural elements. Rite Foods which was one of the sponsors of the event explained its involvement in the historic festival, as being part of its commitments to promoting and preserving cultural heritage. The company also seized the occasion to connect with loyal fans from Yoruba dynasty, while refreshing and entertaining guests and tourists from across the globe with its soft drink variants.

Speaking on the initiative, Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Rite Foods, Mr. Ekuma Eze, expressed appreciation to Ijebu society for being a loyal host community to Rite Foods’ world-class factory at Ososa.

He explained that sponsorship of the festival was one of the ways the organisation enriches lives of indigenes.

He said, “The Ojude Oba Festival represents cherished norms and values of the Ijebu nation, a collective endeavor of their tradition and cultural activities that bind them together.

“We are indeed excited to be in the vanguard of preserving the identity and civilization of the Ijebu people, and to refresh guests with our array of unique brands comprising 13 variants of the Bigi Carbonated Soft Drink, our Premium drinking water, Sosa Fruit Drink with its five variants and Rite Spicy Beef, amongst others. These are produced with state-of-the-art infrastructure and modern technology.”