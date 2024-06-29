Paul Onuachu: No More March-in with the Saints

Southampton Chief coach, Martin Russel, having made it clear that Nigeria international, Paul Onuachu, is not in his plan for the coming season and Turkish side, Trabzonspor keen to seal a permanent move for the Super Eagles striker after a successful one year loan spell in which he scored 17 goals and four assists in 24 appearances, it is almost certain that the former Genk super star has ended his march in with the Saints

Despite having a very impressive campaign on loan to Trabzonspor last season, newly-promoted Premier League club, Southampton have expressed their disinterest in having Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu back at St. Mary’s Stadium ahead of the coming season.

Onuachu joined Southampton from Genk in January 2023 after four years with the Belgian side. The Super Eagles striker was bought to help the club in their relegation fight. However, things did not pan out well for both parties.

Southampton were struggling badly, and Onuachu was not getting enough game time. Eventually, the club dropped to the English Championship. Even after dropping to the Englishsecond tier, Onuachu was not sure of his status at the club.

Due to doubts about his play time, Onuachu left Southampton for Turkish side Trabzonspor last summer on a season-long loan deal. The deal paid off for the 30-year-old, as he quickly became a fan favourite because of his sharpness in front of goal.

Onuachu registered 15 goals and four assists in 24 appearances for Trabzonspor to help them to a third-place finish in the Super Lig.

Following his impressive performances, there have been talks that Trabzonspor want to retain him. But the type of deal has been in question- whether a loan transfer or a permanent buy.

According to GMS, Southampton do not want Onuachu, as the current coach, Russell does not have him in his plans.

Also, Onuachu does not want to return to Southampton, but with the club asking for €11 million, it may be tough for Trabzonspor to pull off the transfer.

Southampton’s summer transfer window has definitely taken an intriguing turn with the potential departure of Onuachu.

According to GiveMeSport, Onuachu is anxious for a swift decision from Russel regarding his future at St Mary’s.

“Southampton star Paul Onuachu is keen for boss Russell Martin to make a quick decision over whether he is willing to sanction his permanent departure from St Mary’s after setting his sights on sealing a permanent switch to Trabzonspor during the summer transfer window,” GMS sources have revealed.

The towering striker netted 17 goals in 25 appearances, coupled with four assists, showcasing his undeniable prowess in the Super Lig. His impact at Trabzonspor has been significant, and he is hopeful of continuing his career in Turkey.

“Onuachu does not feature at the forefront of Martin’s plans despite being a constant threat for Trabzonspor, resulting in him being on course to hold internal discussions over his future, and it appears likely that he has already made his final appearance in a Southampton shirt,” reports GMS.

Despite Onuachu’s obvious talent, Southampton’s management seems inclined towards a strategic overhaul. The club, recently promoted to the Premier League, is actively reshaping its squad. The arrival of Adam Lallana from Brighton & Hove Albion underscores this intent, adding experienced depth to their roster. However, this also means tough decisions on existing players, with Onuachu seemingly on the chopping block.

GMS sources learned that “Southampton are prepared to make a considerable loss on Onuachu as, despite forking out £18million when they lured him away from Genk two-and-a-half years ago, they are willing to entertain offers worth half that price during the remainder of the transfer window.”

Southampton’s willingness to offload Onuachu at a cut-price highlights the financial balancing act clubs must perform. Originally costing £18 million, the club is now open to offers around £9 million. This move, while resulting in a financial loss, could free up significant funds for further acquisitions crucial for their Premier League campaign.

There is also the looming possibility of losing Che Adams, whose contract is nearing its end. This scenario leaves Southampton in a delicate position concerning their attacking options. Yet, GMS sources indicate that manager Martin remains steadfast in his approach, ready to sanction Onuachu’s departure despite these challenges.

Meanwhile, President Trabzonspor, Erturul Doan has given a transfer update suggesting Onuachu could continue his stay at the club.

After an impressive season with Trabzonspor, the club President revealed they’re in talks with Southampton over a possible transfer that will see the 2.01m tall striker stay in Turkey.

“Paul Onuachu said that he wanted to stay with us and our team during his meeting with us and our coach. The player also submitted this request to his parent club. We want to hire him, and the negotiations are ongoing. There’s no such thing as just getting a striker, maybe we’ll get two. Again, we want to have him on our side, but it seems the transfer will take a while,” the President said in quotes revealed by Turkish outlet, 61saat.

According to GivemeSport, Southampton are prepared to make a considerable loss on Onuachu as they paid £18m to secure his services from Genk in the winter transfer window of 2023. The Saints are willing to entertain offers worth half that price this summer.

However, the former Midtjylland striker might not have his wish to permanently join Trabzonspor as Southampton want to completely have the Nigerian off their books while the Turkish side would prefer to have him on another loan, hinting at uncertainty over where he will be plying his trade next term.

In 12 games for Southampton, Onuachu was unable to find the back of the net, and he left the St Mary’s Stadium after just seven months.

Sorting out his transfer issues may take a while, but one thing that is certain is that come new season, Onuachu will not be a Saint.