…NPFL_Live App to Stream Finals Too

Executive Director of Propel Sports Africa, Vince Macaulay Razaq has announced that the company will be streaming the finals of 2024 Presidents Federations cup .

Razaq said that “it is such an honour for me as the newly appointed Executive Director of Propel and of course as the grandson of Herbert Macaulay to make this announcement on behalf of Propel.

“I want to thank Ibrahim Gusau, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF), and Abubakar Lawal, the Managing Director of GTI Assets Management for their continued support of what we have been able to achieve in the streaming of the NPFL live in its first season”, Macaulay Razaq remarked.

The games will be available on the NPFL Live App in Nigeria and African Sports Network throughout the rest of the world

