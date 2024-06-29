Kunle Remi Leads All-Star Cast in ‘What About Us’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

“You must be the couple that just moved in next door,” a line from one of the cast opens the scene, sooner takes it further into the snippets of the trailer of ‘What About Us?’, starring Kunle Remi, Uzor Arukwe, Folu Storms, Atlanta Bridget Johnson, Marycolette Unamka, Teniola Aladese and Seyi Awolowo.

The suspense-filled drama, explores the intricacies of marriage through the interwoven stories of two Christian couples, following one of the couples as they struggle to keep their marriage afloat.

The problems that plagued their marriage heighten as the wife begins a relationship to close for comfort with the husband next door.

Emmanuel Iren, the pastor of Celebration Church International, makes his debut film production with the story “What About Us?” adding a new title to his name with the announcement on Instagram that he has been working on a feature film, unveiling the trailer and the poster, which will premiere in cinemas across Nigeria on July 12, 2024.

Kayode Kasum, the movie director expressed gratitude to Pastor Iren for bringing him on the project, calling it a “privilege to bring a powerful story to life,” in a post also on Instagram.