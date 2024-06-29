Jamilu Collins Resumes Pre-season Training at Cardiff after Contract Extension 

Jamilu Collins has resumed pre-season training at Cardiff City ahead of the forthcoming Championship season.

The Super Eagles defender is preparing for his third season at the Bluebirds after the club triggered the option to extend his contract by another year.

Collins would have departed the capital outfit as a free agent if Cardiff City did not unilaterally extend his contract.

As part of their preparations for the new season, the Welsh club will take on Kidderminster, K.V. Kortrijk, Penybont, Reading and Bristol Rovers in pre-season games.

Collins is raring to go after overcoming the fitness issues that saw him miss the last three games played by Cardiff City in 2023-2024, plus the Super Eagles 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana and Republic of Benin’s Cheetahs.

He missed almost the whole of the 2022-2023 campaign due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered few weeks after his arrival in the United Kingdom.

The former HNK Rijeka and SC Paderborn 07 man has played 41 games for Cardiff City, scoring one goal and providing four assists.

Cardiff City will begin the 2024-2025 season with a league game against Sunderland at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday, August 10.