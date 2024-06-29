IWS Leads Way for Financial Stability of Widows

Omolabake Fasogbon

The International Women’s Society (IWS) Nigeria, has reiterated its commitment to women’s development, just as its empowered about 200 widows at its Widows’ Feast and Empowerment Programme, in Lagos, recently. The group explained that the gesture was in line with its objective of advancing women’s cause and uplifting the needy in the interest of the society and nation at large.

Beneficiaries of the project were presented with income-generating opportunities and empowerment items such as: grinding machines, sewing machines, freezers, POS machines, popcorn machines, hairdryers, cake mixers and cash gifts, amongst others.

In addition, Abdul Samad Rabiu(ASR) Foundation, one of the sponsors also donated N10million to the society and gifted five widows N100, 000 each.

Speaking, the Chairperson of Widows Trust Fund of IWS, Mrs. Banke Adeola, reaffirmed the society’s commitment to women’s support through community engagement, empowerment programmes, and skill acquisition initiatives

“We believe that empowerment is multifaceted. It begins with economic independence but also encompasses emotional support, educational opportunities, and the fostering of a community where everyone feels valued and heard.

“Today’s programme reflects our commitment to these ideals. As we empower about 156 widows, our feast symbolizes our shared humanity and the joy of coming together,” she said.

Adeola also expressed appreciation to the sponsors of the initiative, including FirstBank, CWAY, Checkers Custard, BUA Foods, BUA Group, and Sterling Bank, affirming that their commitment brought the initiative to life.