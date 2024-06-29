  • Saturday, 29th June, 2024

IWS Leads Way for Financial Stability of Widows

Business | 2 hours ago

Omolabake Fasogbon

The International Women’s Society (IWS) Nigeria, has reiterated its commitment to women’s development, just as its empowered about 200 widows at its Widows’ Feast and Empowerment Programme, in Lagos, recently. The group explained that the gesture was in line with its objective of advancing women’s cause and uplifting the needy in the interest of the society and nation at large. 

Beneficiaries of the project were presented with income-generating opportunities and empowerment items such as: grinding machines, sewing machines, freezers, POS machines, popcorn machines, hairdryers, cake mixers and cash gifts, amongst others. 

In addition, Abdul Samad Rabiu(ASR) Foundation, one of the sponsors also donated N10million to the society and gifted  five widows N100, 000 each. 

Speaking, the Chairperson of Widows Trust Fund of IWS, Mrs. Banke Adeola, reaffirmed the society’s commitment to women’s support through community engagement, empowerment programmes, and skill acquisition initiatives

“We believe that empowerment is multifaceted. It begins with economic independence but also encompasses emotional support, educational opportunities, and the fostering of a community where everyone feels valued and heard.

“Today’s programme reflects our commitment to these ideals. As we empower about 156 widows, our feast symbolizes our shared humanity and the joy of coming together,” she said. 

Adeola also expressed appreciation to the sponsors of the initiative, including FirstBank, CWAY, Checkers Custard, BUA Foods, BUA Group, and Sterling Bank, affirming that their commitment brought the initiative to life.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.