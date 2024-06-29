  • Saturday, 29th June, 2024

FG Begins Engagement with Govs, Lawmakers on 700km Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Others

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The federal government would today begin a stakeholders’ engagement on the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway and thereafter the 1,000km Sokoto-Badagry superhighway as well as the 477km Calabar-South-east-North Central-Apo-Abuja  way.


A statement yesterday by Uchenna Orji, spokesman to the Minister of Works, David Umahi, explained that this followed the approval  of President Bola Tinubu, for the commencement  of key national road infrastructure network.


The statement noted that the road infrastructure would traverse the various trade and agricultural corridors of Nigeria and in keeping with the current administration’s strategic economic recovery plans.
Umahi is expected   to hold a session  of the stakeholders’ engagement in Akwa Ibom  and Cross River states respectively, the statement added.
“In Akwa Ibom, he will present  and discuss the proposed  alignment for the construction  of  Sections  3B and 4 of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project passing  through the state.


“In Cross River state,  he will present  and discuss  section  3A of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway  and 92km segment  of the Calabar-South East-North Central- Apo-Abuja  Superhighway passing  through the state,” it said.
Stakeholders expected at the event include: Governors of concerned states, Senators and House of Representatives Committees on Works, ministers of line ministries, royal fathers and technocrats.


Also expected to attend are: Officials of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and major telecommunication service providers as well as other relevant stakeholders and the media.
 The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, according to the statement, would be the guest of honour.
“The three renewed hope  legacy road infrastructure projects when completed  shall have historic national  interconnectivity that will criss-cross the major transportation  routes  of  Northern  and Southern States of Nigeria.


“They include the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, a 1,000-kilometer highway connecting Sokoto in Northern Nigeria to Badagry in Western Nigeria, passing  through  seven states and connecting the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway at Ahmadu Bello way Lagos.


“Also, the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, a 700-kilometre coastal highway connecting from Lagos State to Cross River State through  eight states and  the Calabar-South East-North Central-Apo Abuja 477km superhighway connecting   from Calabar to Ebonyi, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa States and ending  at Apo in Abuja,” it stated.

