Chivido 2024: Epic Love Story  of Davido, Chioma Unfolds

SHOWBIZFLAIR

Ferdinand Ekechukwu and Tosin Clegg

Four years after their initial marriage plans was stalled by the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic, music superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his longtime lover and special one, Chioma Rowland, finally tied the knot in a star-studded affair.

The couple’s traditional wedding in Lagos was best described as a spectacle of culture and glamour. With a guest list filled with family, friends, fans and dignitaries from all walks of life. The occasion marked the culmination of years of friendship and love, characterised by setbacks, series of scandals, drama and trolls.

As expected, the event generated buzz on social media. The lavish ceremony on Tuesday, came about two weeks after Davido, a front member of the 30 BG officially confirmed his wedding to Chioma would take place on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

The Grammy nominee soon posted pre-wedding photos to set off the mood for the most anticipated events in the nation’s entertainment circle this year, tagging it #Chivido2024. #Chivido2024 promptly dominated trends across social media platforms and reached a crescendo during the D-day. People are still talking about it. Most likely it will remain so days leading to their white wedding.

The weekend before the wedding day was the major highlight as Davido and Chioma went personally to homes of their esteemed VIP expected guests to formally extend their wedding invites. One of the personalities visited which drew people’s attention was the Ex-NFF boss, Amaju Pinnick, who had a legal issue with the super star few months ago. In a turn of events, many were glad the tides were down and Mrs. Pinnick had also posted on a peaceful settlement between both parties highlighting it as the way to go.

On Sunday, 23rd of June, led by the craftiness of Davido, Chioma taken by surprise was led to a beautiful bridal shower which had been intensely planned to give one befitting of a Bride to be while her pretty friends and associates patiently awaited her arrival. As usual it isn’t always expected or planned but it was indeed a mind blowing moment for Chioma. From the contents that filled social media we could see her excitement knew no bounds, the overwhelming feeling melted on the faces of her friends while the pink and colorful ambiance gave a sense of romance and an atmosphere of warmth. Iyanya, Wurld gave performance like no other before the groom to be arrived, placing the icing on the cake as he should. Leaving an indelible mark, the bridal shower came to a wrap culminated in an outpouring of love, laughter, gratitude, and heartfelt prayers for the bride-to-be.

The Nigerian social media space was agog. Content creators, influencers and showbiz personalities had to put personal projects to a halt as it yielded no mileage due to the attention Davido’s wedding was brewing. The atmosphere felt like no other and as the final hours to the wedding beckoned, the access card and invitation was holding a value like no other with many desirously seeking ways to get entry as the heavily tight security was made public knowledge. Many sought to staying tuned on their social media platforms to enjoy the view while others who did get invites took to social media to show off what appeared to be an extremely valueable possession which had a timed worth but held much weight.

The day birthed and the first 12 hours was a showdown with different celebrities and personalities showing off their luxuries; perfectly tailored attires, expensive jewelries, strong security personnel manned movements and much more. Social media was a frenzy as every platform was dishing out contents from the CHIVIDO hashtags round the clock. Davido too wasn’t left out as he was captured at different moments by content creators and media platforms serving elegance, the renowned steeze phenomenon and a distinctive class. Accompanied was Chioma’s glamour and beauty which was detailed how she embodied her attires, carried her person and gave everyone a confirmation her assurance is fully secured.

Harbour Point, Victoria Island, was the epicenter of an unforgettable day as it hosted a distinguished lineup of guests, including Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Governor Ademola Adeleke, Governor Dapo Abiodun, Governor Godwin Obaseki, Governor Alex Otti, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Senator Daisy Danjuma, Seyi Tinubu, JJ Okocha, Obi Cubana, Jowizaza, Wale Jana, Adebola Williams, Victor Osimhen and many other notable figures.

The event was also a grand celebration of culture and music, featuring captivating performances by the Legendary King Sunny Ade. The night also saw electrifying performances from an array of superstars, including Fireboy, Chike, Olamide, Kcee, Peruzzi, Young John, May D, and Zlatan Ibile, among others. The blend of traditional and contemporary music provided an enriching experience, making the event a memorable occasion for all attendees.The night later folded into an after party which took guests on a roller coaster of premium entertainment and groove incomparable.

Davido, a globally acclaimed artiste with numerous hits and accolades to his name, and Chioma, a chef, and school mate of the singer have been in the public eye for years. Old as it seems, their relationship, marked by love and resilience, captured the hearts of many, making their union a most celebrated milestone.

With rush of palpable excitement, Davido called it “the best day of his life” and expressed his joy about “receiving our wife.” Though the ceremony was invitation-only, video clips from the event trended, one captured Davido in traditional Igbo attire, lying flat on a green material.

The moment showed the singer prostrating before the bride’s family and guests to show his commitment and pay his vows. Following cultural customs, the anchor prompted ‘OBO’ to request the bride’s hand. “Are you begging for the hand of Chioma fortune, or you are not begging?” the anchor asked.

The “Unavailable” hit-maker replied, “I’m begging for the hand of Chioma.” When asked how he planned to care for the bride, Davido stated, “I have only two words: ‘lifetime insurance.’ “I promise your daughter will be protected, respected, and connected. Mommy, Daddy, I love you. I am so happy for this day; this is the happiest day of my life.”

Chioma’s enduring relationship with Davido dates back as far back as 2013. But their affair only became official in 2018 when the singer made it public at her 23rd birthday in October of that year. Their romance won the chef several music video appearances and songs by the singer such as ‘Assurance’, ‘ Wonder Woman’, and ‘1 Milli’, dedicated to her.

At some points in their relationship ‘Assurance’ was a buzzword among their fans and followers talking about the pair. On several instances there were rumours of breakups popping up many times over the years on social media. Once asked about his love for Chioma, in comparison to the other women in his life, shortly before he proposed to her, ‘OBO’ said, “This one is special to me”.

He didn’t fail to reassure her of her place in his life after the loss of their son in late 2022. Many had thought it was over between them following that sad incident. But that was not to be as last Tuesday’s ceremony sealed their union, hopefully…While the venue and atmosphere rained dollar.