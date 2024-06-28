Lagos State Commends StanbicIBTC’s Commitment to Home Ownership

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Lagos State Government has commended StanbicIBTC Bank’s commitment in enhancing Nigerians capacity to own their homes.

This commendation was delivered by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing, Lagos State, Mr. Abdulhafiz Gbolahan Toriola during the StanbicIBTC Home Ownership Summit with the theme “Building Wealth Through Home Ownership,” that was organised in Lagos.

Toriola said: “I want to specially thank the organisers (Stanbic IBTC Bank) for organising this summit and for their unwavering commitment in making home ownership a part of their corporate priorities.

“Hence, we look forward to more practical conversation and engagement for the onward implementation of the resolutions this summit will birth.”

He also stated that encouraging and providing avenues for Lagosians to fulfill their aspiration for home ownership is among the cardinal focus of the administration of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

The Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Mr. Wole Adeniyi, in his address during the summit underscored the significance of home ownership as a cornerstone of financial stability and wealth creation.

Adeniyi emphasised the bank’s commitment to facilitating access to home ownership without undue financial strain.

He said: “As access to affordable housing remains a pressing issue, our Home Loan solution offers hope. With competitive interest rates, flexible equity contribution, and personalised guidance, our bank aims to bridge the gap and make home ownership attainable for our stakeholders.”