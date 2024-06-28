Ethiopian Airlines Group Wins Double Awards in Africa

Ethiopian Airlines Group, Africa’s largest airline group, announced that it has been crowned as the winner of the ‘Best Entertainment’ and ‘Best Wi-Fi’ in Africa awards for yet another year at the APEX Passenger Choice Awards 2024.

Ethiopian Airlines has collaborated with multiple service providers to cater to the diverse demographics and passenger tastes. Ethiopian introduced onboard Wi-Fi connectivity using the latest state-of-the-art broadband satellite technology (Ka-band), allowing passengers to enjoy reliable connectivity for sending emails, shopping online, or even chatting on social media while flying over the clouds.

Congratulating on the milestone, Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mesfin Tasew, said: “Elevating passenger experience is a top priority at Ethiopian Airlines. Offering a range of entertainment options, Ethiopian has always strived to create a more enjoyable and immersive inflight experience enabling passengers to relax during long flights. As we will continue to enhance the passenger experience and set new standards in the industry, I express my gratitude to our dedicated team for making this achievement possible.”