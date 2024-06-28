Ascend Studios Foundation Leads Agricultural Revolution

Mary Nnah

Founder of Ascend Studios Foundation, Dr. Inya Lawal, has highlighted the Importance of Simplifying Trade Processes and Empowering Women and Youth in Agriculture.

Speaking during the Science of Trade (SOT) Conference held recently in Lagos Lawal emphasized the importance of simplifying trade processes and providing a platform for women and youth empowerment.

The conference aimed to empower women and youth through education, social programmes, and economic opportunities, aligning with the foundation’s focus on capacity building and social, educational, and economic empowerment.

The event held at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos brought together esteemed entrepreneurs, policymakers, and industry experts to explore innovative solutions for sustainable growth and prosperity in the agricultural sector, and featured a keynote address by the Honourable Commissioner for Agriculture, Lagos State, Ms. Abisola Olusanya.

Olusanya highlighted the transformative power of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) in addressing the challenges facing the sector, including inadequate infrastructure, limited access to finance, and underdeveloped markets.

She emphasised that Lagos State, as the economic hub of Nigeria, is committed to creating an enabling environment for private-sector partnerships. The state’s vision is to harness the potential of agriculture to drive economic growth, enhance food security, and create employment opportunities for its residents.

The Commissioner showcased several groundbreaking initiatives, including the Cattle Feedlot Farm Estate, Coconut Value Chain development, Lagos Food Hub, and Lagos Aquaculture Centre of Excellence. These projects demonstrate the success of PPPs in improving agricultural productivity, enhancing food security, and promoting sustainable growth.

She highlighted the Cattle Feedlot Farm Estate, a 10,000-capacity feedlot farm that will reduce the cost of beef production and increase the quality of beef for local consumption and export.

Olusanya also emphasized the Coconut Value Chain development, which aims to harness the potential of coconut production in the state. The Lagos Food Hub, a modern market and processing facility, will provide farmers with a platform to sell their produce and reduce post-harvest losses. The Lagos Aquaculture Centre of Excellence will promote aquaculture development and provide training and support for fish farmers.

The Science of Trade Conference catalyzed knowledge exchange, innovation, and collaboration, empowering African entrepreneurs to explore opportunities in local and international trade.

As Lagos State continues to evolve as a global agribusiness hub, PPPs are poised to play a pivotal role in unlocking its immense potential, driving economic growth, and ensuring food security for generations to come.

The event also featured panel discussions, workshops, and exhibitions, providing a platform for stakeholders to share their experiences, challenges, and solutions in the agricultural sector. The conference aimed to promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment in the sector, aligning with the state’s vision to become a leading player in the global agribusiness industry.

Overall, the Science of Trade Conference and Lagos State’s commitment to PPPs in agriculture signal a new era of collaboration and growth in the sector, positioning the state as a model for sustainable agricultural development in Africa. As the founder of Ascend Studios Foundation, I am proud to have played a part in this initiative and look forward to continued collaboration with stakeholders in the agricultural sector.