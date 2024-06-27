Minister Files N1bn  Suit against House Member over Character Defamation

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye,has filed a suit against the Chairman, Women Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives, Kafilat Ogbara,as well as ARISE News over alleged defamation of character to the tune of N1 billion.

Speaking to the media in her office in Abuja yesterday , she stated that the writ of summons followed wrong allegations made by Ogbara against her, while answering questions thrown at her during a programme on ARISE News Channel on June 5, 2024

Kennedy-Ohanenye explained that during the programme, Ogbara disclosed that she was already under investigation by the Committee on Public Procurement, and that she was also being invited to appear before the House Committee on Women Affairs over various offences

The minister, who disclosed that she was being wrongly accused for transactions that transpired before her assumption of office as the Minister of Women Affairs, informed that the wrong accusations have exposed her to odium and ridicule, especially before right-thinking members of the society, including friends, associates, lawyers, relatives, among others.

Kennedy-Ohanenye explained further that she had expressed her disdain towards the false allegation and till date, they had not made any effort to retract it

“I have reached out to the defendants and spoken to them on how offensive the publication was, especially because it is not true, but till date, they have not apologised to me nor retracted the defamatory publication,” she said.

She therefore, stated further that she had filed claims against the defendants jointly and severally for damages amounting to N1bn for defamation of character.