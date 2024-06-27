  • Thursday, 27th June, 2024

ITU, WATRA to Boost ICT Infrastructure Mapping in W’Africa

Business | 52 mins ago

In a landmark initiative, the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and the West Africa Telecommunications Regulators Assembly (WATRA) have joined forces, aimed at strengthening collaboration on ICT infrastructure mapping across West Africa.

The partnership is set to drive significant improvements in connectivity and socio-economic development throughout the region.

Both organisations emphasised the importance of comprehensive ICT infrastructure data and mapping in shaping effective infrastructure strategies.

Highlighting the significance of the partnership, Executive Secretary of WATRA, Aliyu Aboki, said: “WATRA is excited to partner with ITU on this vital initiative. Our collective efforts will not only enhance the quality of infrastructure mapping but also support our member states in making evidence-based decisions that will bridge the connectivity gap and foster economic growth.”

