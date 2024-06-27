GEN Nigeria, Bluerock Record Success with Entrepreneurs Lounge

The organisers of the inaugural Entrepreneurs Lounge event held in Lagos recently have described it as a successful venture by all standards, considering the number of startups founders and established entrepreneurs in Nigeria present at the event. The entrepreneurs lounge was powered by GEN Nigeria in collaboration with Bluerock Accelerate.

The inaugural entrepreneurs lounge, which also featured Nigeria national finals of Entrepreneurship World Cup, was held at Artisan Lounge, Victoria Island Lagos at the weekend.

The evening provided opportunity for entrepreneurs to connect with like-minded individuals, share ideas, and gain valuable insights.

The keynote speaker, Founder/CEO of Promoprint Ventures Ltd, Mrs. Patricia Ojora, inspired the guests by sharing her experiences and encouraging them in their entrepreneurial journeys.

GEN Entrepreneurs Lounge is an event that will be held across various cities in Nigeria. Stay tuned for updates on our next Entrepreneurs Lounge event in your city. The Entrepreneur’s Lounge was facilitated in partnership with the Enterprise Development Centre and Bluerock Accelerate, ensuring a high-quality experience for all attendees.

According to the Managing Director, GEN Nigeria Dr. Olawale Anifowose, “The top 100 finalists globally will advance to pitch live for a share of USD 1 million in cash prizes at the EWC Global Finals held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in Fall 2024. Global finalists also gain automatic entry into the GEN Starters Club, an invitation-only community of talented founders from around the world.”