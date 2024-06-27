FG Calls First Witness in Attempted Murder Charge against PTD Ex- leaders 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The federal government on Wednesday called its first witness in the trial of 20 ex-leaders of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch, of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), charged with attempted murder.

The witness, who is the General Secretary of NUPENG, Mr Olawale Afolabi, narrated how he was attacked and left to die by the defendants.

He gave the details at the commencement of trial of the defendants at a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The defendants include; a one-time National Chairman, Lucky Osesua, his deputy, Mr. Dayyabu Yusuf Garga, Humble Obinna, Akinolu Olabisi, Godwin Nwaka and Tiamiu Sikiru,

The rest are Abdulmimin Shaibu, John Amajuoyi, Zaira Aregbo, Patrick Erhivwor, Stephen Ogheneruemu, Gift Ukponku and Sunday Ezeocha and seven others.

They were in the suit marked: CR/042/202, alleged to have attacked the National President of NUPENG, Comrade Williams Akporeha, General Secretary, Wale Afolabi and the newly elected National Chairman of the PTD-NUPENG, Augustine Egbon.

They pleaded guilty to the charge and were remanded in prison custody until they perfected their bail.

Although, the police who initially filed the charge against them had commenced move to prosecute the case, but the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, however, took over the case.

At the resumed trial on Wednesday, the federal government’s lawyer, Mr David Kaswe, led Afolabi who is the First Prosecution Witness (PW1) to give evidence as well as tendered some exhibits necessary in establishing the allegations against the defendants.

Testifying, the witness who informed the judge how the defendants had descended on him and “left to die”, described the events of November 1, 2023, as the “most awful and horrible day” in his life because it was the day he almost died as a result of the attacks carried out on him by the defendants.

He recalled how he and the National President of NUPENG and two others had arrived the headquarters of the union at 50 Majekodunmi crescent, Utarko, Abuja on that fateful day for their lawful duties.

He said unknowingly to them, the defendants had laid siege inside the premises and pounced on him immediately he had used the pedestrian gate to gain access into the building, since the main gate was not opened by the security guard.

“Lucky came to me, grabbed my throat trying to strangulate me, Obinna came and gave me a blow and Sikiru Tiamiu gave me another blow on the other and I became dizzy “, he said.

He added that when the beaten was much and he was about to die, Lucky shouted on the others “don’t kill him here”, while Gaga said “pull him out, it is not supposed to be here “ and at the point he was dragged out of the union’s premises and further beaten outside until he lost consciousness.

”When I gained consciousness the next day, I found myself in Zankli hospital, Abuja.

“I suffered severe injuries. I was afraid for my life and safety at the hospital. I had to leave for another hospital,” he said.

The witness said he was taken to the police station on November 2, 2023, where he made a statement and was taken to the Police hospital services for further treatment.

Kaswe tendered the hospital reports and patient’s cards of the two hospitals, also that of Emmanuel Eye Care services and Dental clinic appointment card which were later admitted in evidence.

Also admitted was the petition written to the police on Nov. 2, 2023.

However, under cross examination by the defendants counsel, Benson Igbanoi, the witness could not remember the number of statements he made to the police.

During his evidence he had mentioned the names of those who had attacked him on November 1, 2023, however, he admitted not mentioning them in his statement.

When asked if there was election a day before he arrived Abuja, he answered in the affirmative adding there were three elections, in Ibadan, Warri and Port Harcourt and that they have 150 branches.

Also, when asked how he was able to recognise those whom he said attacked him, the witness submitted” that I lost consciousness does not mean I lost my memory ‘

The witness however stated that he doesn’t know the name of the doctor who treated him in the hospital.

Meanwhile, Justice Yusuf Halilu adjourned until Oct 10 for continuation of trial.

Some of the counts, in the charge marked: CR/042/2023 reads: That you Lucky Osesua, Humble Obinna, Dayyabu Yusuf Garga, Akinolu Olabisi, Godwin Nwaka, Tiamiu Sikiru, Abdulmumin Shaibu, John Amajuoyi, Zaira Aregbo, Patrick Erhivwor, Stephen Ogheneruemu, Gift Ukponku and Sunday Ezeocha on the 1st of November, 2023, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, with intent to cause breach of peace, laid siege at the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) office at No. 50 Moses Majekodenmi Crescent , Utako District against one Comrade Williams Akporeha, Comrade Olawale Afolabi, Comrade Solomon Kilanko & Comrade Augustine Egbon and you thereby commit an offence punishable under Section 114 of the Penal Code Act, 2004.

In count three, they were alleged to have acted, “in a manner likely to cause the death of one Comrade Wiliams Akporeha & Comrade Augustine Egbon”, an offence punishable under Section 229 of the Penal Code Act, 2004.

Also in count four they were accused of voluntarily causing grievous bodily harm to Comrade Williams Akporeha, Comrade Olawale Afolabi, Comrade Solomon Kilanko & Comrade Augustine Egbon.

Recall that the defendants were alleged to have attacked the NUPENG President and General Secretary when they had accompanied the new PTD National Chairman, Egbon and other members of his executive to the national secretariat of the union in Abuja, at the end of a Special Delegates Conference for the PTD Branch of NUPENG held in Ibadan, where Egbon and others emerged as national officers of PTD-NUPENG.

The fresh election was sequel to the judgment of Justice Bashar Alkali of the National lndustrial Court of Nigeria, Yenagoa Judicial Division, Bayelsa State, which nullified the PTD Branch of NUPENG election held on June 30, 2O22 in Ibadan.