Experts Call for Water Quality Testing in Lagos, Ogun States 

Society for Testing Laboratory Analysts of Nigeria (SOTLAN) has urged the government to conduct comprehensive water quality testing in areas affected by cholera outbreak in Lagos and Ogun States.

President SOTLAN, Professor Olugbenga Ogunmoyela, in a statement disclosed said, “under IPAN Act CAP 116 LFN formerly Decree No 100 of 1992 certified Public analysts are the only professionals authorized to carry out water and food testing and to confirm their wholesome for public consumption or otherwise.”

Ogunmoyela added that “ to address the urgent and growing public anxiety due to outbreak of cholera disease, Government should mobilize public analysts to conduct thorough testing of water sources, including wells, boreholes, and municipal supplies in all the affected areas”.

In his words “certified public analysts in both public and private sectors possess the skills and expertise required to identify and mitigate such contamination or other pre-disposing factors responsible for cholera outbreak, whether food or water, in all affected areas.”

The involvement of certified public analysts is therefore crucial in guiding the ongoing discourse and implementation of remedial measures, including disinfection, provision of safe drinking water and public sensitization to the predisposing factors after analysis.”

In her contribution, Chogwu Akoh, Chief Executive Alfa Laboratories Limited who is also the Publicity Secretary of SoTLAN, stated that. “residents are advised to take precautions to protect themselves against cholera by ensuring that all drinking water is boiled or treated before consumption.”