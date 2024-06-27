Euro 2024 in Germany: Punters Cash in on Own Goals; Youngsters Steal Spotlight

Davidson Abraham writes one aspect of the ongoing Euro 2024 tournament that has surprised many is the high number of own goals scored. Bettors have been able to capitalize on this, earning over $20 million from betting on own goals

The 2024 UEFA European Championship in Germany has gotten off to a mixed start so far. The tournament has seen a high number of long-range goals, with 11 goals scored from outside the penalty box in the first 12 matches. This goes against the recent trend in club football towards more intricate, possession-based play. Experts suggest the emotion of representing one’s country and the less structured nature of international football may be factors behind this.

However, the tournament’s organisation and logistics have faced some challenges. In Munich and Gelsenkirchen, there have been issues with crowd control, poor fan conditions, and transportation problems, which go against Germany’s reputation for efficiency and functionality.

The opening match in Munich saw Germany get off to a strong start with a 5-0 win over Scotland. Spain also impressed with a 1-0 victory over Croatia. However, other pre-tournament favourites, like France, England, and Portugal, struggled in their opening games.

One aspect of the tournament that has surprised many is the high number of own goals scored. Bettors have been able to capitalise on this, earning over $20 million from betting on own goals. This is an unusually high number for a major international tournament, and it speaks to the unpredictable nature of the matches.

Bookmakers have reported that own goals have accounted for a significant portion of their turnover during the Euros so far. Punters have identified patterns and trends around their goals, allowing them to make profitable wagers. One bettor reportedly won over $100,000 by correctly predicting a spate of own goals in the group stage.

The high number of own goals can be attributed to a few factors. The intense pressure of representing one’s country, combined with the fast-paced nature of international football, has led to more defensive mistakes than usual. Additionally, the artificial turf used in some of the German stadiums may be contributing to the issue, as players sometimes struggle to control the ball.

Despite these challenges, the 2024 UEFA European Championship has the potential to be one of the greatest editions of the tournament in recent memory. The emergence of young talent has been a particular highlight, with players like Lamine Yamal, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, and Arda Güler making a significant impact.

At just 16 years and 338 days old, Yamal became the youngest player to feature at a European Championship when he started Spain’s opener against Croatia. Musiala, the Bayern Munich midfielder, has been a standout performer for Germany, showcasing his technical ability and creativity. Wirtz and Güler, both 19 years old, have also impressed with their performances for Germany and Turkey, respectively.

The combination of exciting young talent, unexpected results, and high-scoring matches has created a sense of unpredictability and anticipation around the tournament. If the organisers can address the logistical issues and the football continues to be of high quality, the 2024 UEFA European Championship could go down as one of the most memorable in the competition’s history