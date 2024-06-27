Enugu State Partners FG, Microsoft, Tech4Dev on Digital Literacy

Agnes Ekebuike

Enugu State Government has partnered the Federal Government of Nigeria, Microsoft, and Tech4Dev to train civil servants in the states on digital skills that will enhance proficiency of its workforce.

The state is currently implementing the Digital Skills Nigeria (DSN) Programme for Civil Servants to foster digital literacy within the civil service, aimed at driving improved efficiency and productivity in meeting the state’s developmental targets.

Speaking about the training, the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, said: “The modernisation of the public service is key to our administration. We are embarking on training and retraining of public and civil servants to optimize productivity and imbibe the right work culture necessary for the achievements we plan for Enugu State.”

Special Adviser to the Governor on Digital Economy and MSMEs and DG, Enugu SME Centre, Mr. Arinze Chilo-Offiah, emphasised the importance of the programme in driving Enugu State’s digital transformation and economic growth.