Uzo Oshogwe Amplifies Call for Women’s Inclusion, Empowerment in Real Estate

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The Managing Director and CEO of Afriland Properties Plc, Uzo Oshogwe, has once again championed the cause of women’s empowerment and inclusion within the real estate sector. Oshogwe reiterated her call recently, at an event organized by Women, Wealth and Real Estate aimed at fostering female empowerment within the industry, during a panel session on “Promoting Women’s Inclusion for Africa’s Collective Prosperity.”

During her address, Oshogwe underscored several critical strategies for advancing women’s roles and success in the real estate industry, beginning with the importance of building robust support networks. She highlighted the necessity for women to balance their professional and personal lives effectively, stating, “Whether from the home front or the work front, it is essential to have a support system.” This, she emphasized, is crucial for maintaining a healthy work-life balance and achieving professional success.

Oshogwe also spoke passionately about the power of mentorship and professionalism. She urged women to be deliberate in finding mentors and in mentoring others. “Mentorship is a powerful tool for empowering the next generation and creating value and wealth for women in society. Women should view mentorship not just as guidance but as a strategic empowerment tool,” she noted.

Another key point in her discussion was the need for women to challenge existing stereotypes. Oshogwe encouraged women to demonstrate resilience and diligence in their professional endeavors. By consistently delivering high-quality work and showing determination, women can break down long-standing stereotypes that often hinder their progress in male-dominated industries.

Further advocating for women’s inclusion, Oshogwe highlighted the importance of women paving the way for others to attain leadership positions. She proudly shared that at Afriland Properties Plc, 45% of the Board and 44% of the executive management team are women, exemplifying the company’s commitment to gender inclusion. This, she stressed, is a testament to the fact that when women advocate for one another, they can collectively rise to positions of influence and drive meaningful change.

Professional networking was another crucial aspect of her contribution to the event. Oshogwe encouraged younger women to actively seek out and connect with those who have achieved success in the industry. By learning from the experiences and strategies of these trailblazers, younger women can navigate their career paths more effectively and achieve their goals.

Recognizing the financial challenges that many women face, Oshogwe advised on the importance of financial prudence and risk management. She noted that many women tend to be risk-averse, which can limit their access to necessary financing. To counter this, she encouraged women to intentionally grow their credit ratings and consider collective investments in real estate assets or other ventures. This approach, she suggested, could help women overcome financial barriers and build sustainable businesses.

The Afriland Chief Executive Officer’s contributions to the panel serve to reinforce the crucial role of women in driving Africa’s collective prosperity. With support, mentorship, resilience, advocacy,

networking, and financial prudence, women can achieve significant success and contribute profoundly to the real estate sector and beyond.