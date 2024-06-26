Kwara Targets 600,000 Beneficiaries in Fresh NG-CARES Interventions

• Govt distributes farm implements, boats, others to boost food security

• People’s welfare our priority, says AbdulRazaq

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Wednesday launched the distribution of the fourth phase of agricultural and infrastructural assets under the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery Stimulus (NG-CARES) programme, targeting over 600,000 beneficiaries across different categories in the 16 local government areas of the state.

“The state government is today taking another giant step forward towards supporting farmers and vulnerable agro-entrepreneurs with high-value assets such as fishing and passenger boats, hand tillers, grinding machines and so on. This is in addition to the donation of various categories of hospital equipment to support vulnerable communities in health delivery and add to the stock of beneficiaries already recorded,” AbdulRazaq said at the launching held at the Government House Ilorin.

The governor was represented at the event by the Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi.

“Today’s ceremony, therefore, attests to the commitment of the state government to full implementation of NG-CARES. This is geared towards improving the welfare of the people,” the governor explained.

The two-legged programme also had at least 11 communities that benefited from the distributed hospital equipment support. They included Alanamu, Atiku-Apata, Lade, Kajola, Kere, Patigi, Isanlu-isin, Araromi, Igbaja, Omoda; and Baba Dudu communities.

AbdulRazaq said no less than two million citizens across Kwara State have benefitted from the various programmes and interventions under the NG-CARES, including FADAMA, Social Cash Transfer, labour intensive public workforce and social development agency.

“The state CARES Steering Committee was inaugurated on the 14th of December 2021. NG-CARES, being the first attempt to use the Programme for Result (P for R) approach to deliver goods and services to the most vulnerable in the state, has been very successful as it is making an impact in the lives of the citizens since its take-off.

“This is made possible by the continuous and constant support of the state government to ensure that poor and vulnerable individuals and businesses affected by economic crisis are supported through different initiatives.

“Our gathering this afternoon is another phase in our continuous efforts to bring ease to the people through multifaceted interventions. At every stage of our journey so far, our administration has a record of deploying all available resources to make life easy for the people,” the governor added.

AbdulRazaq urged the beneficiaries of these high-valued assets and equipment to consider these assets as their own and optimize the benefits.

The ceremony was well attended by some cabinet members and other officials of government, including the Commissioner for Finance and Chairman, State Steering Committee for NG-CARES programme, Dr Hauwa Nuru; Commissioner for Communication, Hon Bola Olukoju; Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye; state Coordinator for NG-CARES, Ibiyinka Olatunde; and dozens of beneficiaries, among others.

Dr Nuru, on her part, described the intervention as a beacon of hope that was designed and supported by the World Bank to cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic, and which complements the efforts of Governor AbdulRazaq in making life bearable for all the citizens.

“The objectives of NG-CARES programmes for results are clear and very impactful. This intervention would expand access to livelihood support and ensure food security and among other benefits,” she said, commending the World Bank and the governor for the initiative.

Olatunde, in his remarks, appreciated the government for taking the bull by the horn by keying to the programme that he described as laudable and highly beneficial to the people of the state.

“NG-Care has been delivering goods and services to vulnerable members of our society. And it has always been like this. But this time around, I must sincerely commend the governor for undertaking it in a new dimension. Because all of us can see some valuable items and equipment here which are going to different communities. This is highly commendable,” he said.

Beneficiaries, such as Alhaji Ahmed Ganiyu Adebayo from Alanamu community and Alhaji Sambo Magaji of the Lafiagi Emirate,

who spoke at the event on behalf of others, took turns to eulogize the administration for what they called a kind gesture.

“These items (hospital equipment) would go a long way in impacting the lives of our people. The gesture would specifically serve as a model for other states to emulate,” Adebayo said.

Magaji, who spoke on behalf of FADAMA beneficiaries, said the items provided will assist farmers a lot as they go about their farming activities and thanked the governor for being passionate about their well-being.

Highlight of the programme was the presentation of NG-CARES items to beneficiaries by the Deputy Governor Alabi.