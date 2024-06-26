iREP Pays Tribute to Tam Fiofori

Vanessa Obioha

The board of iREPRESENT Documentary Film Festival (iREP) has paid tribute to the Nigerian photographer, filmmaker, and author, Tam Fiofori, who passed away on June 25, 2024.

Femi Odugbemi, the festival’s co-founder and executive director, in a signed statement on behalf of the festival’s directorate and board, described Fiofori as a visionary storyteller and a monumental figure in the Nigerian documentary ecosystem.

“His enduring influence and unwavering support for the IREP docu film festival have left an indelible mark on our community.”

Fiofori, born in 1942, made significant contributions to Nigerian and African narratives through his photography and filmmaking. The statement praised his work as powerful commentaries on society, culture, and history, emphasizing his influence on documentary filmmaking.

Odugbemi acknowledged Fiofori’s dedication to the iREP Film Festival as “nothing short of inspirational.”

“His presence at nearly every single edition of our festival was a testament to his commitment and passion for the craft. Even in his later years, he continued to submit new work, demonstrating his relentless creativity and his desire to capture the ever-evolving stories of our times.”

For iREP, Fiofori’s legacy is one of brilliance, innovation, and an unyielding spirit.

“He not only chronicled history but also inspired a new generation of filmmakers and photographers to pursue truth and authenticity in their work. His absence will be deeply felt, but his influence will continue to guide and inspire us.

“As we mourn his passing, we also celebrate his life and work. We are eternally grateful for the time, talent, and wisdom he shared with us. May his soul rest in perfect peace, and may his legacy continue to illuminate the path for future storytellers. Rest in peace, ‘Uncle Tam.’ You will be dearly missed, but never forgotten,” the statement concluded.