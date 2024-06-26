CEOs, Entrepreneurs Headline Daystar Bootcamp

As part of efforts to support business owners in cushioning the effects of the increasingly challenging economy, Daystar Christian Centre has announced that it is putting together a business boot camp that will provide a significant capacity boost for business owners.

The boot camp, themed, “Blossoming Through Chaotic Times,” is scheduled to be held on Thursday and Friday, June 27 – 28, 2024, at Plot A3C, Ikosi Road, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

The Senior Pastor of the church, Sam Adeyemi, noted that, “We are in dire economic times globally, and these have a harrowing impact on most businesses. For over a decade, Daystar Business Academy (DBA) has empowered countless business owners. Recognising the current economic challenges, we are bringing our DBA alumni, DBC members and entrepreneurs, and business owners from the wider society to this intensive two-day bootcamp.”

The Daystar Business Community (DBC), is a vibrant community of faith-driven business leaders united by a common purpose: to be role models for economic and social transformation. Their creed is that business can be a force for good, creating prosperity and opportunity for all.

The Head of the Daystar Business Community, Dr Blessing Ayemhere, hinted that “our upcoming business Bootcamp is a unique opportunity designed to equip participants with the tools they need to thrive in today’s complex economic climate. This Bootcamp is designed for both startups and established businesses.”