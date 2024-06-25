Police Parade Alleged Killers of Rtd Gen Udokwere, Other Criminals

Gunmen kill Usman Dan Fodio Varsity VC

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja and Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Benneth Igweh, yesterday paraded the suspected assailants who murdered Brig Gen Uwem Harold Udokwere (rtd.) in his Abuja residence, during a robbery operation, in the early hours of Saturday.

Meanwhile, gun men suspected to be terrorists yesterday attacked and killed Deputy Vice Chancellor , Research, Innovation and development , Usman DanFodio University, Sokoto Prof Yusuf Saidu.

CP Igweh, in a statement on Sunday had ordered immediate investigation into the alleged attack and killing of Brig Gen Udokwere (rtd) in his Abuja home. He also assured the people that the yet to be identified assailants would be apprehended and brought to justice.

True to his promises, the CP, while addressing a press conference at the Command Headquarters in Abuja, paraded four suspects, noting that two are still at large. He identified the robbers as Ibrahim, Rafiu Jabiu, Aliu Abdullahi, and Mohammed.

Others paraded alongside the killer suspects were notorious kidnap kingpin who had been on the police watchlist. Igweh said that one of the kidnap suspects is an ex-convict, who returned to crime.

He said: “We assured the family yesterday that we are going to get the killers by the grace of God. Today(Monday), and now I want to inform you that we have arrested the killers of Brig Gen Uwem Harold Udokwere (rtd) They are Ibrahim, Rafiu Jabiu, Aliu Abdullahi, and Mohammed, four of them plus two others that we are declaring wanted now were the people that raided the house and killed the General. We have recovered the knife they used in stabbing him and we have recovered the phone of the General from them. Two of them that we have declared wanted, we would get them. They fled with the gun they took from the late Gen, which I promised we are going to recover. They have all confessed to the crime, you can talk to them”.

The suspects, who spoke in Hausa language, told newsmen that one unidentified Alhaji informed them that the rtd General had money in his house.

According the suspect, “One Alhaji told us General has money in his house. We went there to rob him, but when he brought out his gun, we had to attack him with our knife. We did not plan to kill him.”

On other criminals paraded as well, the CP said: “Acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the FCT police command from anti-kidnapping unit trailed and arrested Isa Mohammed Ibrahim 30 years, ‘m’ of Kofina, Zuba, Abuja (an escapee of Kuje prison break in 2022) and his brother, Nasiru Mohammed A.K.A Danger. The suspects are members of the kidnapping syndicate that stormed live stock estate in Dei-Dei sometimes in December, 2023 and kidnapped 17 victims, collected huge ransom before releasing the victims. They confessed to the crime and to have collected the sum of N400, 000 and N300, 000 respectively from the ransom. They also mentioned that their syndicate being one of the four kidnapping groups terrorising FCT and its environs is headed by sub commander Mallam currently on the run and under the general leadership of one Ardo also at large, commanding the four groups. Ninety one rustled cattle, four sheep, one AK-47 rifle, were recovered from them and they will be charged to court soon.”

He also said that in a streak of coordinated clearance operations on some identified bandits camps from 12th to 14th June, 2024, operatives of the FCT police command attached to the anti-kidnapping unit arrested the following suspects: Sunday Musa A.K.A Dan Gwari 30 years ‘m’ of Kagarko LGA, Kaduana state.

Igweh said that Musa is the chief informant and logistics supplier to the whole kidnapping groups under the general command of one Ardo, currently on the run. The suspect, he said confessed to be the facilitator of the movement of nurses, hard drugs and sex workers on request to the kidnapping groups.

The CP noted that he is also the financial courier through which money is distributed or shared on request to the kidnapper’s families and that he has distributed about N20, 000, 000 on behalf of the kidnappers.

He confirmed that the group led by Ardo, the general commander, has over 15 members, all having AK-47 rifles and that there are sub groups under him. The suspect confessed to have received the cash sum of N300, 000 once as compensation.

Prof Yusuf, who is a professor of Biochemistry, was on his way from Sokoto to Kaduna but was attacked and killed along Gusau-Funtua road. .

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Suleiman Bilbis, described the deceased as a man of integrity, religion, dedication and courage.

He said: “May Allah accept his soul and forgive his sin. This is a painful loss to all members of the university community, NSBMB and the Academia at large.

It 12 corps members from Akwa Ibom State, who were coming to Sokoto, were kidnapped by terrorists along Gusau – Funtua road, up till now one of them is still held captive by the terrorists.