You Cannot White-wash Your Bad Record on Health,   Osun APC Told

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Special Adviser to the Osun State Governor on Health Matters, Dr. Adekunle Akindele, has lambasted the state All Progressives Congress (APC) on the clever but condescending effort to misrepresent the state of the health sector in the state, saying that the APC lacks the temerity to downplay ongoing efforts by the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke’s administration to reposition the health sector for effectiveness.

Akindele at the weekend, while reacting to Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, the state APC chairman’s bogus assessment of the health sector in the state under Governor Adeleke, said the APC demonstrated a lack of understanding that near-collapsed health sector it left for the Adeleke administration to inherit.

He noted that contrary to the narrative that the APC try to sell, Governor Adeleke has taken initiatives and interventions to address the disturbing negligible that the health sector suffered under the APC administration.

Calling on Lawal and his likes to stop living in the denial on the pronounced efforts of Governor Adeleke to achieve a functional and responsive healthcare system in the state.

He said: “It is unfortunate that Sooko Tajudeen Lawal could attempt to white-wash his party’s sordid record in the health sector. Like I have said on many occasions, the health sector that Governor Adeleke inherited was near-collapse as decaying infrastructure and manpower shortage were glaring reality.

“That was the situation that Governor Adeleke is working assiduously to correct in order to make qualitative healthcare service a possibility for the people in the state. It is therefore unconscionable that those who should contrition for mismanaging the state’s health sector are the same people making fuss about a genuine effort to fix their mess.

“It is worth to note that in the 12 years of the APC administration in Osun State, no employment was made into the health sector. The fictitious 1,500 health workers that Sooko Tajudeen Lawal even made reference to were a media stunt as not only was a proper recruitment process conducted but there was no record of them in the state civil service. This is why Lawal and his party have found it so hard to produce just an employment letter of the supposed recruits.”

Akindele reiterated the commitment of the Governor Adeleke administration to improve condition of healthcare delivery in the state, saying the ongoing rehabilitation and equipping of 345 healthcare facilities in the state is a part of the broader measures to birth a better healthcare system

“By the time we conclude the ongoing rehabilitation and equipping of healthcare facilities across the state, we would have solved one of the biggest challenges hampering delivery of qualitative healthcare service. Osun people requiring medical attention will be attended to in a good facility unlike the dilapidated environment under the APC, which frustrate good healthcare delivery,” he added.