Shettima’s Mother-in-law Laid to Rest in Kano

.Tinubu, Buhari commiserate with vice president’s family

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The remains of the mother-in-law to Vice President Kashim Shettima, Hajiya Maryam Albishir were laid to rest on Monday afternoon following funeral prayers at her family residence in Kano.

According to a release issued by Media Assistant to the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, the solemn event drew a large gathering of family members, friends and associates paying their final respects. Among them were Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf; Acting Governor of Borno State, Hon. Umar Usman Kadafur; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari; and Minister of State for Steel Development, Uba Maigari Ahmadu.

National Assembly members, former Borno State Governor, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, along with several former deputy governors of Borno State, were also in attendance at the funeral.

The deceased, Hajiya Albishir aged 69, was the mother of Hajiya Nana Shettima, wife of Vice President Shettima.

Her death is undoubtedly a great personal loss for the family of Nigeria’s Vice President.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the Vice-President and his family over the passing of his mother-in-law, Hajiya Maryam Albishir

President Tinubu, in a release issued on Monday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale,

described the passing of Hajiya Maryam, who is the mother of the Vice-President’s wife, Hajiya Nana Shettima, as a deeply painful loss.

The President not only mourned the deceased but also celebrated her legacies of philanthropy and good virtues.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the late Hajiya Maryam, President Tinubu urged the family to take solace in the remarkable life the departed matriarch lived.

Also on Monday, former President Muhammadu Buhari used the opportunity of his meeting with the Vice-President in Katsina to express his deepest sympathies.

Buhari, according to a release by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said the death of Hajiya Maryam, the mother of the Vice President’s wife, Hajiya Nana was extremely sad, adding that his thoughts and prayers were with the Vice President and his family at this challenging time.

He prayed to Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest.