Tinubu Appoints Aliyu, Adesayo As CEOs of SHESTCO, NEMSA 

* Also appoints board members for NEMSA, nominates two as RMAFC commissioners

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Hon. Magaji Da’u Aliyu as the Managing Director of the Sheda Science and Technology Complex, Abuja.

According to a release issued on Tuesday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the Sheda Science and Technology Complex (SHESTCO) is responsible for conducting research and development in technology and for operating a nuclear research facility.

The president also appointed Adesayo Olusegun Michael as the Managing Director/CEO of the Board of Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA).

Other board members of NEMSA appointed by the President include Aliyu Abdulazeez (Executive Director, Technical); Ikechi Clara Nwosu (Chairman, South-east); Zubair Abdur’rauf Idris (member); Igba Elizabeth (Member, North-central); Sani Alhaji Shehu (Member, North-east); Adeyemi Adetunji (member, South-west); Emmanuel Eneji Nkpe (Member, South-south) and Charles Ogbonna Asogwa (South-east).

Tinubu also nominated Amina Gamawa, representing Bauchi, and Abdullahi Muktar, representing Kaduna, as Commissioners to the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and has sent the two nominees to the Senate for confirmation.