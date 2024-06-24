Insurer X- Rays  Opportunities, Challenges  in Generational Shift Workforce

Ebere Nwoji

An underwriting firm, AXA Mansard has said that the ongoing generational shift, where Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z are coexisting within organisations, presents opportunities and challenges for increased attention and investment in employee retention.

This was disclosed by the General Counsel and Human Resource Director, AXA Mansard Insurance Omowunmi Adewusi, at the 2024 Human Resource Professionals Workshop organised by the Career Office of Pan-Atlantic University.

The workshop has the theme, “Employee Retention Strategies: Building a Resilient Workforce with Technology and Trends.”

She said that traditional work models, characterised by fixed hours, on-site presence, and manual labour, no longer resonate with the modern workforce.

She explained that technological advancements had fuelled the demand for remote work capabilities, digital tools, and collaboration platforms.

“So, the real challenge for HR practice today is how to bridge the gap between the divide and foster a resilient workforce that can thrive in today’s dynamic business and economic environment,” she said.