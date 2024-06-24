FG to Commence Construction of Additional 2,000  Housing Units in 8 States

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, yesterday announced that the federal government was set to officially flag-off construction work for additional 2,000 housing units in eight states in the South and North-Central zones of the country.

A statement from the minister’s spokesman, Mark Chieshe, said that this is in continuation of the groundbreaking ceremonies for Renewed Hope Cities and Estates, which began earlier.



He listed the states slated for the exercise to include: Ebonyi, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Osun, Oyo, Benue and Nasarawa.

The nationwide groundbreaking exercise, he said, is sequel to the official launch of the housing programme by President Bola Tinubu in February 2024, with the inauguration of 3,112 housing units in Karsana, Abuja.

It is also following the successful groundbreaking of 1,500 housing units in five states in the north comprising: Katsina, Yobe, Gombe, Sokoto and Kano from May 22 to 25, 2024.



The schedule for the flag-off of construction activities will begin with 250 housing units in Ebonyi on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, followed by 250 units in Abia on Thursday, June 27 2024; 250 units in Akwa Ibom on Friday, June 28, 2024; and 250 units in Delta State on Saturday June 29, 2024.

Others are 250 units apiece in Osun, Oyo, Benue and in Nasarawa, bringing the total to 2,000 housing units in the eight states.

According to the statement, this brings the total number of units under the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme since the official launch in February to 6,612.



“All the housing projects are scheduled to be completed and commissioned by the end of 2024 in line with the commitment of the minister to ensure housing projects are speedily completed and occupied by Nigerians who need them.

“Each Renewed Hope Estate in Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom, Abia, Delta, Osun, Oyo, Benue, and Nasarawa will comprise 50 units of one-bedroom semi-detached bungalow, 100 units of 2-bedroom semi-detached bungalow, and 50 units of 3-bedroom semi-detached bungalow,” the statement added.



It quoted Dangiwa as saying that: “The houses will be built in line with approved organic designs to allow eventual off-takers expand from one bedroom to two bedrooms, and from two bedrooms to three bedrooms as incomes increase over time. The design was adopted to enhance affordability for Nigerians.”

The 2,000 housing units, Dangiwa said, are being funded under the 2023 supplementary budget of the federal ministry of housing and urban development.

The minister assured state governments that the housing programme is designed to cover all states of the federation and those not captured under the supplementary budget will be taken care of under the 2024 budget.



The 2,000 housing units are estimated to create about 50,000 skilled and unskilled jobs in the states at an average of 25 jobs per unit, the minister stressed.

“Beyond providing shelter for low-and-medium-income Nigerians, housing construction is a major stimulus for the local economy, creating jobs, supporting livelihoods, and developing the larger economy,” Dangiwa said.



The housing projects also seek to promote inclusivity and integration and address inequalities by providing a broad range of affordable homeownership options.

These, it said, include single digit and up to 30-year mortgage loans to be provided by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN).

They also include rent-to-own options where beneficiaries can move in and pay towards homeownership in monthly, quarterly, or annual instalments and outright purchase for high income earners.