Tinubu Keen on Peace, Security in Niger Delta, Says PAP Boss

President Bola Tinubu is keen on peace, security and development of Nigeria’s oil-rich region, the Niger Delta, Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs and Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Chief (Dr.) Dennis Otuaro, has said.

He spoke during a consultative interactive stakeholders meeting with ex-agitators in Warri, Delta state.

He appealed to the ex-agitators not to thwart efforts at ensuring peace and security in the area by cooperating with the federal government.

The meeting with the theme “Fostering consolidating and collaborating for the peace, security, stability & development of the Niger Delta Region” had delegates drawn from the 2nd Phase of the amnesty.

Otuaro noted that President Tinubu is not only serious about peace and security of the Niger Delta, but as well, the infrastructural development of the region.

“We must deepen the programme this time around to accommodate more people, especially critical stakeholders who have not benefited from the programme to be part of it.

“Mr. President is very serious to sustain the existing peace in the Niger Delta, hence he is doing everything possible to attend to our desires.

“Let’s us discuss and proffer solution to our immediate challenges. I’m here to serve and protect your interest and not myself.

He assured delegates that his administration will look into complaints of beneficiaries, appealing that all groups exercise patience.

Several delegates who spoke applauded the PAP boss for his foresight and assured him of total commitment and support so as to maintain the existing peace.