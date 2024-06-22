Stage Set for 2024 Voiceover Conference

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

For young people daring to make a living with their voices, the pioneers of the biggest voiceover event in Africa have concluded plan to host the fifth edition of the workshop with speakers coming from eight African countries, USA, Canada, and Portugal.

The two-day event would ensure young people learn how to use their voice to create more jobs for themselves with the advent of social media and how to tell original African stories using modern technologies.

The conference which is set to hold from 25th to 26th June, 2024, is expected to have panel sessions on content economy, animation, leveraging technology and learning the business side of the voiceover content economy.

Speaking ahead of the conference in Lagos, founder of Voiceover Workshop and Convener Voiceover Conference, King Afemikhe, explained that the workshop aims to open up the industry to help younger people see potential in the emerging voiceover industry.

According to him, “the purpose of the fifth edition really is to, first of all, rewrite the history of voice over, and also grow the industry to help younger people become relevant using their voices.”

The conference project manager, Damilola Oshifowora, stated that, “We are positioning the voice over industry in the country so that people will see the impact we have across the sector and when we start amplifying our value people will impact our economy.”

Other personality present at the event include Nollywood actor Seun Ajayi, voiceover talents Oma Okoye, Eniola Keshinro, Christianne Lamba, Voiceover coach, Eric Ekwueme, and the CEO, Shutterhouse Africa, Abraham Aderonmu expressed commitment to support the forthcoming conference.

Notable international voiceover talents expected at the event are Nadeem Khalid-a voice-over artist since 2010, Charlene Mangwueni-Furusa, Kamiza Chikula, Kwesi Busia, Shobo Oluwaseun, Wakio Mzenge, Lau Lapides, Chilu Lemba, Tim Friedlander and Ayomide Ibrahim.